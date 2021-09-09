National Homebuilder Century Complete Officially Enters Kentucky Market

A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online. Communities within the Louisville Metro area will offer single-family homes, with contemporary open-concept layouts and included features like granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances and main-level vinyl flooring throughout. New home pricing will range from the high $100s to the low $300s.

Learn more and stay up to date on community Grand Openings at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

"We're very excited to bring Century Complete to the Louisville area, a growing market where our beautiful yet attainable new homes—and innovative online purchase process—will give aspiring new homeowners great options to choose from," said Greg Huff, president of Century Complete. "It's a great time for prospective buyers to join our interest lists on the website and get in on the ground floor."

NOW SELLING:



Tanyard Springs | Louisville, KY.

From the high $200s

Single-family homes (25 homesites)

Single- and two-story floor plans

4 to 5 bed, 2 to 2.5 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 2,653 square feet

Shady Brook Lane and Spring Lake Lane, Louisville, KY 40229

Buy your new home online today!



COMING SOON:



Look for future releases from the following Louisville Metro communities in fall 2021:

Bowles Circle | Austin, Ind.

From the high $100s

Single-family homes (11 homesites)

Single-story floor plans

3 bed, 2 bath, 1- to 2-bay garage, up to 1,429 square feet

Bowles Circle and W Booe Road, Austin, IN 47102

Meadowbrook | Austin, Ind.

From the high $100s

Single-family homes (11 homesites)

Single-story floor plans

3 to 4 bed, 2 bath, 2-bay garage, up to 1,601 square feet

Audrey Lane and W. Kent Sr 256, Austin, IN 47102

Even more communities anticipated! Stay up to date at www.CenturyCommunities.com.

IN-PERSON SALES STUDIOS

Our industry-leading online homebuying process allows homebuyers to buy on their terms—24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. However, if you'd like friendly in-person assistance with purchasing a new home, please visit one of our Sales Studios!

We look forward to greeting you at our new Louisville Sales Studio in fall 2021, but until then you can find us at our Indianapolis studio.

Indianapolis Studio

6330 East 75th Street, Suite 178

Indianapolis, IN 46250

Phone: 317.207.7195

Louisville Studio – Opening fall 2021!

61 Quartermaster Court

Jeffersonville, IN 47130

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

