National Homebuilder Swaps Picture Perfect for Real Life

Taylor Morrison's new brand platform, Homes Built for Real Life, celebrates everyday moments

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real life at home is rarely picture perfect, and Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, is putting those moments front and center with its newest brand platform, Homes Built for Real Life. Anchored by a series of brand videos, the new platform reflects on why those imperfect, unfiltered moments matter most.

To view Homes Built for Real Life, visit www.taylormorrison.com/homes-built-for-real-life

Homes Built for Real Life moves away from idealized portrayals of homeownership and instead spotlights the familiar, often messy moments that define everyday living. From the morning rush to bedtime negotiations, hosting gatherings to finding quiet connection at the end of the day, the platform honors the way people actually live, gather, grow, work, rest and reset.

"Homes Built for Real life pairs recognizable real-life scenes with unexpected, expressive language—reframing ordinary moments in a way that feels warm, relatable and memorable," said Taylor Morrison Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Stephanie McCarty. "It also reflects what today's buyers are telling us they want: homes that feel human, flexible and designed to support the rhythms of day-to-day life."

Key insights informing Homes Built for Real Life include:

Millennials, Taylor Morrison's largest buyer demographic, made up roughly 30 percent of social media users in the U.S. in 2025 and are considered the most active group on social media, with nearly 70 percent of the generation using platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok daily 1 .

. Gen Z, the second-most active generation on social media, is entering their homebuying years, with Taylor Morrison's Gen Z buyers increasing from six percent in 2024 to 9 percent in 2025.

Third-party consumer research conducted on behalf of Taylor Morrison reinforced a clear preference for honest, everyday moments rather than staged or overly polished content.

The brand campaign is also rooted in how Taylor Morrison designs its homes. Thoughtful layouts anticipate real routines, with flexible spaces that adapt as needs change, kitchens designed for gathering and hosting, and floor plans that reflect how people naturally move through their day. These design considerations are shaped by ongoing customer research and more than a century of experience building homes for a wide range of consumer demographics.

About Taylor Morrison

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade and Yardly. Since 2016, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our long-standing commitment to sustainable operations is highlighted in our annual Sustainability and Belonging Report.

For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com

1 The Social Media Demographics Guide

CONTACT:

[email protected]

SOURCE Taylor Morrison