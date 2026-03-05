Taylor Morrison Celebrates Women in Construction Week by Spotlighting Team Members

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder continues to break new ground for women in the homebuilding industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- America's Most Trusted® Home Builder, Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), continues to break new ground for women in the construction industry. Taylor Morrison is honoring Women in Construction Week, recognized March 1-7, by featuring women in construction roles, their experiences, their advice to others, and reporting new workforce statistics.

"With a significant number of the construction industry set to retire in just a few years, it's paramount to pave the way for people from all backgrounds to be open to a rewarding career in construction," said Taylor Morrison Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer. "Taylor Morrison is proud to celebrate our talented team members during Women in Construction Week who continue to open doors for the homebuilding industry's future generations."

As of March 2026, Taylor Morrison reported the following statistics:

Across all markets, Taylor Morrison employs 71 women in construction-specific roles.





38 percent of Taylor Morrison's female construction team members are Generation Z and Millennials.





Taylor Morrison has 50 percent women in senior leadership roles, and over four times the U.S. construction industry average for women in the workplace.





Chairman and CEO Sheryl Palmer remains the only woman to lead a publicly traded homebuilder since 2007.

Taylor Morrison's Women in Construction Features and Advice:

Kaila Perrault, Build-to-Rent Superintendent in Charlotte, developed an early interest in construction after watching her parents build multiple Jimmy John's franchise locations. With a degree in Project Management, she joined Taylor Morrison's Build-To-Rent Yardly team in 2025 as an intern before being hired as a full-time superintendent. When asked about her career growth and advice for women, Perrault said:

"During my first week as an intern, I was overwhelmed by how much I didn't know,' said Perrault. "I quickly learned that you don't need to have all the answers; instead, what matters most is showing up, working hard and embracing the learning process. I've been lucky to grow in a company like Taylor Morrison, where my team encourages me every day and plays a huge part in building my confidence as a young woman in the field."

Sarasota-based Permit Coordinator Tess Hughes grew up on construction sites with her dad. She has been in her role at Taylor Morrison for four years, where she works regularly with the county and vendors on permitting documents to maintain construction timelines and assists superintendents in the field with permit questions.

"My role challenges me in the best way and constantly motivates me to be more efficient and grow," said Hughes. "As a permit coordinator, I get to learn so much about the building process in addition to engineering, county processes and relationships, and how all the departments in homebuilding come together to create that final product—that dream home."

Rose Rodriguez, Senior Division Cadence Manager in the Colorado Division, has 22 years of experience in the homebuilding industry. Her current role revolves around ensuring home building plans are executed, including timely procurement of permits, starting homes on time, and assisting through the build alongside area construction leadership and superintendents. When asked what her advice is for women considering a construction career, she said:

"For women interested in joining the construction or homebuilding industry, my biggest piece of advice is to stay curious and step confidently into opportunities, even if they feel a little outside your comfort zone," said Rodriguez. "Our industry is incredibly broad, and there's space for every skill set—whether that's project management, field operations, design, estimating, trades, sales, IT, purchasing, or leadership."

