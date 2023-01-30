National Infrastructure Connectivity Provider Lightpath Partners with DataVerge in NYC to Support Rapid Expansion Efforts

Lightpath and DataVerge expand the growing ecosystem of carrier and network providers in the Brooklyn region

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DataVerge, owner and operator of the only carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn and a trusted partner to carriers, network operators and enterprise IT in the NYC region, has announced a partnership with Lightpath , the densest end-to-end all-fiber network in the New York Metro region. This strategic partnership supports the expanding footprint for both companies in the booming Brooklyn region which has traditionally been an underserved network infrastructure market.

With direct access to dark fiber, metro, and long haul transport providers, DataVerge offers an unbeatable interconnection advantage. Its carrier-neutral position makes DataVerge the ideal ecosystem partner in Brooklyn - NYC's most populous borough. Their flagship facility is the sole meeting point for connectivity at Industry City — the largest interconnected campus in the United States.

"Lightpath is delighted to increase and enhance connectivity for tenants, customers and carriers, as well as support in-building connectivity services for the robust, mixed use space known as Industry City," said Lightpath CEO Chris Morley. "Not only is this vibrant hub ideally located just outside of Manhattan, it is also a model ecosystem."

Lightpath provides cross-connects to DataVerge's Meet-Me Rooms, integrating and expanding both ecosystems. The Lightpath Network consists of over 20,000 route miles of fiber and connects at over 75 data centers, providing connectivity to more than 13,500 service locations throughout the country.

"We are excited to partner with Lightpath to expand our reach, increase the number of service providers in our ecosystem, and better serve our family of customers," said Ruben Magurdumov, COO and Cofounder of DataVerge. "The more flexibility we have in connecting to fiber networks and the more diversity we have in our provider ecosystem, the stronger and more prosperous the digital economy of the Brooklyn area becomes."

With over 50,000 square feet of colocation space, DataVerge provides dedicated, private connection options to hundreds of network, cloud and IT service providers. Expanding into Industry City is only the latest in a number of initiatives by Lightpath to broaden connectivity and provider options to businesses and residents in the Tri-State area.

About DataVerge

Founded in 2003, DataVerge owns and operates the largest carrier-neutral interconnection facility in Brooklyn, a NY borough of 2.5 million. Located at Industry City in Sunset Park, DataVerge features a 50,000 sq. ft. data center space with a rich ecosystem of over 30 carriers and network providers, and direct connection to networks providing access to all major cloud on-ramps. In addition to offering a wide range of scalable colocation and infrastructure solutions, our customers receive 24/7/365 on-site technical support and 99.999% uptime, backed by best-in-class security. DataVerge is SOC 1 (SSAE18 Type 2) and PCI compliant.

About Lightpath

Lightpath is revolutionizing how customers connect to their digital destinations by combining our next-generation network with our next-generation customer service. Lightpath's advanced fiber-optic network offers a comprehensive portfolio of custom-engineered connectivity solutions with unparalleled performance, reliability, and security. Our consultative customer service means we work with you to design, deliver, and support the solution for your unique needs, faster and more easily than ever before. For over 30 years, thousands of enterprises, governments, and educators have trusted Lightpath to power their organization's innovation. Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) owns a 50.01% controlling interest in Lightpath, and Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP) owns 49.99% of the Company.

