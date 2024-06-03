National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ Announces Rebrand to National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA)

New name and brand reflect the Institute's growth and focus, taking the organization to

the next level in its work as a USDOL Intermediary expanding the nation's talent

pipeline

HANOVER, Md., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute for Innovation and Technology™ is excited to announce its rebrand to the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement™ (NIICA). This rebranding marks a significant milestone in the organization's journey and aligns with its mission to advance opportunities and expand the nation's talent pipeline in key industry sectors as a national U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) Intermediary.

"Today marks an important moment in the Institute's history as we evolve to better serve our mission. The new name, National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement, reflects our commitment to not only fostering innovation but also ensuring career advancement for individuals across the nation. This rebrand supports our mission to build the talent pipeline to support strategic, tech-based industries and advanced manufacturing. Broadening the pipeline of individuals that have transferable, foundational skills will provide robust pathways to high-demand, high-value industries such as the semiconductor and nanotechnology," stated Mike Russo, President and CEO of NIICA.

"Our initiatives, including the recent launch of the Gateway Apprenticeship Program (GAP), highlight our dedication to creating seamless transitions from education to employment, and this new identity reinforces our promise to drive forward-thinking initiatives that meet the needs of both industry and workforce."

In addition to the launch of GAP, NIICA has made enhancements to its board of directors to further support the strategic expansion of its work, naming Melinda Woods as the board's chairwoman and adding new member Emily Reilly to the board .

Woods, Board Chairwoman of NIICA, stated, "This rebranding represents a strategic evolution in our commitment to innovation and career advancement. The name NIICA encapsulates our vision and the impactful work we are doing to support the development of a skilled workforce that meets the needs of our nation's most critical industries. We are excited about this new chapter and the opportunities it brings for continued growth and success."

To date, NIICA has facilitated the development of 85 Registered Apprenticeship Programs in 17 states with over 4,800 apprentices committed to its programs.

About the National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement

NIICA (formerly the National Institute for Innovation and Technology) is a 501(c)(3) with a mission to identify roadblocks to innovation in strategic industry sectors, those important to the U.S. national security and global competitiveness, and ensure they are eliminated. The Institute is responsible for a national strategy to support the development of the talent pipeline required for the Semiconductor Industry, including Advanced Manufacturing and the tech sector.

NIICA's National Talent Pipeline Development Initiative represents a comprehensive, nationally integrated approach that enables broader participation by promoting skills-based learning and hiring, connecting the public education system, returning service members and their families and adults from other occupations to related technician and engineering careers. For more information about the Institute, visit www.niit.org .

SOURCE National Institute for Industry and Career Advancement