National Institute of Building Sciences Announces Building Innovation 2024 Schedule

BI2024 opens May 22 with a panel featuring several agency partners and members to discuss building sciences in the U.S. and NIBS' 50th anniversary

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) has released the schedule for Building Innovation 2024.

Building Innovation is one of the premiere meetings for all who impact the built environment to find solutions. BI2024 takes place May 22-24, at the Capital Hilton in Washington, DC.

The conference kicks off May 22 with the NIBS 50th Anniversary General Session, featuring partners and members with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, General Services Administration, Fannie Mae, and more. The first day of BI2024 will conclude with a Golden Anniversary Reception.

The 2024 agenda covers three tracks: Resilience, Technology, and Building Performance/Sustainability.

Highlights include:

A Look Ahead: The Next 50 Years of the Built Environment

Beyond Carrots: The Legal Sticks of Climate Adaptation Failure in Construction

Driving Building Performance Through the Lens of LEED v5 O+M

Exploring the Intersection of BIM and Digital Twins

Resilience Town Hall: Mitigation, Community Resilience, Lifeline Infrastructure, and Investment

Addressing Sustainability Through Codes and Standards

How Can Generative AI Accelerate BIM at Federal Agencies and Private Enterprises

Assessing the GHG Emissions Impacts of Distributed Workplace Policies

The Long Journey of Making Models as Contract Documents a Reality

Prefabricated Enclosure That Performs: Practical Design for Resilient Buildings

Increasing the Speed of Steel Construction by 50% by 2025

House of Cards: Incorporating Hazard Vulnerability Into Building Life Cycle Assessment

Concluding the Building Innovation conference, attendees are invited to the Brains & Bytes BIMStorm: Digital Twin AI Workshop.

A BIMStorm is a groundbreaking and ultimate AI event that transcends traditional academic discussions to deliver engaging, collaborative problem solving in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries. It's an open sandbox that will allow participants to actively engage with real-world data from building information modeling (BIM), geographic information systems (GIS), computerized maintenance management systems (CMMS), lifecycle data, digital twins, and asset management.

The workshop to be immersive, bridging the gap between theory and practice and offering insights and tangible results that can be directly applied to real-world situations.

Building Innovation is free and open to members of the media.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues in the built environment. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

