National Institute of Building Sciences to Host Housing Affordability Hearing

News provided by

National Institute of Building Sciences

04 Oct, 2023, 10:37 ET

The event will cover the state of housing affordability and solutions to bring down the cost of housing

WASHINGTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Institute of Building Sciences (NIBS) Consultative Council will hold a public hearing on November 6 at the National Press Club to discuss the state of housing affordability for middle- and working-class Americans.

The hearing will examine the causes of the major increases in cost for homes, what builders are seeing and hearing from customers and stakeholders, and explore possible cutting-edge and underutilized solutions from the materials sector that may help bring down costs.  

"Housing affordability is a serious issue for many American families," said Stephen T. Ayers, FAIA, Interim CEO of NIBS. "Whether it's offsite construction or other innovative construction means and methods, we must find solutions to alleviate this crisis."

Hearing speakers include officials with the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Urban Institute, National Association of Home Builders, and the Joint Center for Housing Studies at Harvard University.

The day-long hearing will take place in three parts:

  • Session 1: State of Housing Affordability
  • Session 2: Examining Solutions – Innovation and Best Practices
  • Session 3: Examining Solutions – Construction Means and Methods

Affordable housing generally is defined as housing where the occupant pays no more than 30 percent of gross income for housing costs, including utilities.

According to Pew Research Center, a rising share of Americans say the availability of affordable housing is a major problem in their local community. In October 2021, about half of Americans (49 percent) said this was a major problem where they live, up 10 percentage points from early 2018.

The hearing is open to the public with options to attend virtually or in-person. NIBS will publish a report of hearing events and key findings in early 2024.

About NIBS

National Institute of Building Sciences brings together labor and consumer interests, government representatives, regulatory agencies, and members of the building industry to identify and resolve problems and potential issues around the construction of housing and commercial buildings. NIBS is a non-profit, non-governmental organization. For more information, visit nibs.org or follow @bldgsciences on Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE National Institute of Building Sciences

Also from this source

National Institute of Building Sciences and Fannie Mae Release Disaster Mitigation Roadmap

National Institute of Building Sciences Sets Agenda for Building Innovation 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.