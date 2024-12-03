National IT MSP Integris Partners with OMERS Private Equity to Advance Plans for Strategic Growth

CRANBURY, N.J. , Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, IT Managed Service Provider, Integris, announced its partnership with OMERS Private Equity, a leading institutional investor. OMERS Private Equity is the private equity investment arm of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans serving over 620,000 municipal employees. The partnership will fuel Integris' expansion goals through new acquisitions, organic growth, and continued investment in its employee base. Since its founding in 2021, Integris has been regularly recognized as one of the fastest growing IT MSPs in the country. OMERS investment in Integris will allow the company to further expand its footprint and differentiate itself by providing tailored, industry-specific IT strategies and solutions. At the same time, Integris plans to utilize this new partnership to reinvest in the growth of the company's biggest asset: its people.

"I am honored to announce this partnership and look forward to seeing how we grow together. Integris has remained focused on growth that benefits our people and our clients. When it comes to ensuring future growth, OMERS was the clear choice. Their approach and values match ours and we are particularly impressed by their commitment and care for the people at the companies they are invested in," says Glenn Mathis, President & Chief Operating Officer of Integris.

This recapitalization comes following Integris' four-year partnership with Chicago-based private equity firm, Frontenac. In their four years together, Integris saw exceptional growth. Frontenac helped establish Integris' employee base through a successful four-company merger and went on to help the company acquire an additional four companies in the past two years.

"As we embark on our next chapter, having the right partner is key to our continued success. With OMERS' proven track record of scaling its portfolio companies, we are confident in our ability to drive continued growth and success for Integris," said Rashaad Bajwa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Integris. "At the same time, we extend our sincere gratitude to Frontenac for its investment, leadership, and collaboration over the past four years."

"Integris is a world-class platform that excels in delivering expert outsourced IT services and customer support in an industry with significant growth potential," said Eric Haley, Senior Managing Director and Head of Buyout, OMERS Private Equity. "This investment serves as OMERS' entry into the IT Managed Service Provider space and enhances our business services portfolio, backed by a team with deep industry expertise and a strong, customer-centric reputation."

"We are excited to welcome Integris to our portfolio to continue building on what is already an impressive culture, platform, and strategy," said Geoffrey Bird, Managing Director and Head of Business Services of OMERS Private Equity. "Equally critical is that Integris' proven leadership team will remain at the helm, ensuring seamless continuity and the continued delivery of outstanding customer service."

The transaction is expected to close in December 2024. DLA Piper acted as legal counsel and Baird served as financial advisor for Integris and Frontenac. Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP acted as legal counsel for OMERS Private Equity. Financial terms of this transaction were not disclosed.

About Integris:

Integris is a national, managed IT service provider dedicated to helping small and mid-sized companies power their success through technology. Through a growing network of local service offices and gold-level partnerships with technology vendors, Integris provides companies with comprehensive and a la carte system platform management that's responsive, secure, regulation ready, and tailored to their industry vertical. Founded in 2021, Integris offers clients the power of a national network, with the personal service of a nearby, local-market MSP. Integris appears regularly on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Integris employs 600+ professionals nationwide. For more information, visit integrisit.com.

About OMERS:

OMERS Private Equity manages investments on behalf of OMERS, one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, with C$128.6 billion in net assets as of December 31, 2023, including approximately C$25.1 billion in net private equity investment asset exposure. The team invests across Industrials, Healthcare, Business Services and Technology, deploying an evergreen capital base to partner with strong management teams and transform good companies into industry leaders around the globe. For more information, please visit www.omersprivateequity.com.

About Frontenac:

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the services, consumer, and industrial industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST®, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a franchise working with over 300 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning.

