National Kidney Foundation and Imperial Headwear Tee-Off to Help People with Kidney Disease

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce Imperial Headwear as a new National Promotional Partner of the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, which to date has raised more than $100 million to promote kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease.

NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic events are held at some of the most prestigious courses across the country providing corporations additional opportunities to partner with customers and colleagues while also supporting corporate social responsibility and a great cause.

"We're very pleased to welcome Imperial Headwear as a new National Promotional Partner for our NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic tournaments," said Kevin Longino, CEO, National Kidney Foundation and a kidney transplant patient. "We're very excited about our new collection of golf headwear and are grateful for this unique opportunity to collaborate and raise funds for the 37 million adults in the U.S. affected by kidney disease," added Longino.

The partnership between the National Kidney Foundation and Imperial Headwear includes a curated collection of headwear, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting NKF.

"Golf has been a great respite for those seeking leisure and exercise for hundreds of years, but never more so than in the past few months during this national pandemic," said David Shaffer, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Imperial Headwear. "That's why we're so pleased to partner with the National Kidney Foundation by providing our high-quality products at their golf events held throughout the country. We're very proud to do our part in helping support patients and families affected by kidney disease, especially during these challenging times," added Shaffer.

Successful since it was founded in 1987, the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic is The Premier Amateur Golf Event for Charity. Each year thousands of golfers from across the country participate in nearly 30 local events held at top venues, entertaining clients and playing for the chance to qualify in the National Finals held at the prestigious Pebble Beach January 14-17, 2021. Participating golfers raise $3.5 million annually to benefit the National Kidney Foundation and the 37 million Americans affected by kidney disease. The series showcases Konica Minolta as the National Title Sponsor and IAA, Inc as a National Corporate Partner. National Promotional Partners include Greg Norman Collection, Global Golf Post, and Imperial Headwear.

For more information about the NKF Konica Minolta Golf Classic, or to find an upcoming event near you, please visit NKFKonicaMinoltaGolfClassic.com. All golf events will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as any state-specific guidelines. Please review NKF's "Know Before You Go" for additional information.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Imperial Headwear

Founded in 1916, Imperial Headwear is the leading manufacturer of premium quality headwear, apparel and accessories for the golf market. Imperial's products can be found at 97 of the Top 100 and over 70% of the Top 400 golf courses in the United States. The Association of Golf Merchandisers (AGM) has voted Imperial the #1 golf headwear brand for four consecutive years. Imperial is committed to style, functionality and perfection in fit and comfort. It is this commitment that has allowed the creation of a wide variety of headwear and apparel with quality that is second to none. Renowned for its superior customer service and art customization capabilities, Imperial offers its products using the most innovative fabrics and designs, as well as logo decoration and embellishment technologies.

For further information please visit Imperialsports.com or call (800) 950-1916. Follow Imperial Headwear on Twitter and Instagram at @ImperialHats and on Facebook at facebook.com/ImperialInc. Imperial Headwear's 100th Anniversary video can be viewed at https://vimeo.com/179793530.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

