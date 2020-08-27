National Kidney Foundation and LogistiCare Lace-Up for Kidney Patients

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LogistiCare, the nation's largest non-emergency medical transportation company, today announced it is lacing-up with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) as a National Multi-Market Sponsor of the Kidney Walk, which raises funds to support kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million people in the United States affected by kidney disease. To help keep kidney patients, and those who care for them, safe during the national pandemic, this year's Kidney Walk has transitioned to a new, virtual format.

"LogistiCare is committed to serving kidney patients – it's part of who we are and what we believe," said Daniel E. Greenleaf, President and Chief Executive Officer of LogistiCare. "During the pandemic, our services have become even more important, helping safely transport people to dialysis and necessary healthcare appointments. Our most important role is serving and giving back, and we are proud to partner with NKF on the Kidney Walk and support the new virtual format."

Kidney Walk LaceUp represents an opportunity for participants to come together in a time of isolation and demonstrate their shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones, while still staying safe during the ongoing pandemic. Walkers can join from their homes, backyard or local park and still help save lives.

"Now more than ever, nonprofits need the support of our corporate partners," said Kevin Longino, CEO and kidney transplant patient. "COVID-19 has been devastating to kidney patients and we've been working nonstop to ensure they have access to safe dialysis and kidney transplantation, home dialysis, telehealth visits, and home lab draws, which are critically important to keeping our patient population safe. We're grateful to LogistiCare for their continued commitment to helping us protect kidney patients, especially during these challenging times."

The Kidney Walk is the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Held in more than 70 communities, more than 55,000 walkers join NKF to raise more than $9 million to help kidney patients and their families each year. More than 81 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKF programs and services. This year's new, virtual format will enable those sheltering in place or social distancing to still participate and raise critically needed funds for kidney patients.

In addition to Kidney Walks, LogistiCare also holds an annual Service Day celebration that includes speeches and testimonials from patients battling kidney disease as well as doctors and representatives from the National Kidney Foundation. Over the past five years, LogistiCare and its employees have donated and raised more than $700,000 to help kidney patients.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Providence Service Corporation and LogistiCare

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation's largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation ("NEMT") programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare's services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration.

LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare, visit www.logisticare.com.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

Facebook.com

Twitter:@NKF

www.kidney.org

SOURCE The National Kidney Foundation