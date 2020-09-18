National Kidney Foundation and Transplant Genomics Lace-Up for Kidney Patients

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transplant Genomics (TGI), the leading personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, today announced it is "Lacing Up" with the National Kidney Foundation (NKF) as a National Multi-Market Sponsor of the Kidney Walk, which raises funds to support kidney health and improve the lives of the 37 million people in the United States affected by kidney disease. To help keep kidney patients, and those who care for them, safe during the national pandemic, this year's Kidney Walk has transitioned to a new, virtual format.

Kidney Walk LaceUp represents an opportunity for participants to come together in a time of isolation and demonstrate their shared commitment to the lives of kidney patients and their loved ones, while still staying safe during the ongoing pandemic. Walkers can join from their homes, backyard or local park and still help save lives.

"Putting patients first is a core company value at Transplant Genomics; everything we do is centered on creating the best care for patients," said Dr. Peter Meintjes, TGI's Chief Commercial Officer. "Our shared desire to protect patients through our best-in-class products – including the non-invasive TruGraf test for the detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection and the [email protected] mobile phlebotomy service for at-home blood draws – made the National Kidney Foundation a natural partner for sharing our message." TGI employees across the country have invited clinicians, patients, family, and friends to join them in small, socially-distanced groups to walk in support of patients. Teams will choose their own routes to walk, and will share their experiences on social media.

"As a transplant patient, I can tell you organ rejection is a patient's greatest fear," said Kevin Longino, CEO and kidney transplant patient. "COVID-19 has been particularly devastating to kidney transplant patients and support for our community is needed now more than ever before. We're grateful to Transplant Genomics for their sponsorship of our Kidney Walk and for helping us continue with our mission to improve the lives of kidney patients nationwide."

The Kidney Walk is the nation's largest fundraiser to fight kidney disease. Held in more than 70 communities, more than 55,000 walkers join NKF to raise more than $9 million to help kidney patients and their families each year. More than 81 cents of every dollar donated directly supports NKF programs and services. This year's new, virtual format will enable those sheltering in place or social distancing to still participate and raise critically needed funds for kidney patients.

TGI's [email protected] initiative similarly focuses on enabling those sheltering in place and social distancing to maintain their routine care by having mobile phlebotomists come to a patient's home.

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Transplant Genomics, Inc.

Transplant Genomics, Inc. (TGI) is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. Our flagship product is TruGraf, the only blood test approved by CMS for surveillance and to rule out "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant recipients with stable graft function. Test services are offered through TGI's CLIA laboratory in Fremont, CA. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019. Learn more about Transplant Genomics at http://www.trugraf.com.

About the National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

