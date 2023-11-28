National Kidney Foundation Serving Greater New York & CT Appoints Julie Roehm to Board of Advisors

Renowned Marketer and Living Kidney Donor Brings Expertise to Advance Awareness and Fundraising, Fostering NKF's Giving Tuesday Mission

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation serving Greater New York and CT (NKF) proudly welcomes Julie Roehm to its distinguished Board of Advisors. With a wealth of experience in marketing and digital transformation, Roehm's appointment promises to bring invaluable insights to NKF's mission of providing education, support, and resources to individuals grappling with kidney disease across Connecticut and Greater New York.

Roehm's connection to kidney health is both professional and personal. Her wealth of experience, coupled with her personal journey as a living kidney donor, uniquely positions her to champion NKF's cause.

"As an accomplished business leader, skilled storyteller, and living kidney donor, Julie brings a powerful and authentic perspective to our Board and the communities we serve," said William G. Dessoffy, Regional Managing Director at Citizens Private Bank and Chair, NKF-GNY/CT Board of Advisors.

"I am honored to join the Board of Advisors at the National Kidney Foundation during this pivotal time. As we approach the holiday season and Giving Tuesday, I am eager to utilize my marketing and digital expertise to advance kidney health awareness and support. Together with the NKF team, I look forward to building on our momentum and creating a lasting impact."

Roehm's appointment comes at an exciting time, as the organization gears up for Giving Tuesday and the holiday season. NKF's commitment to saving lives through awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease resonates deeply with Roehm.

On Giving Tuesday, NKF aims to raise $25,000, a crucial step towards eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation in kidney care, and ensuring dignity for patients throughout their journey. Roehm's expertise in marketing and digital strategies will be invaluable in guiding NKF to achieve these objectives.

To support NKF's mission and join the fight against kidney disease, donations for Giving Tuesday can be made through the following platforms: Email, Facebook, and Instagram.

About The National Kidney Foundation (NKF)
NFK is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. Through our efforts, we are revolutionizing the fight to save lives by eliminating preventable kidney disease, accelerating innovation for the dignity of the patient experience, and dismantling structural inequities in kidney care, dialysis, and transplantation.

About Kidney Disease
In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have chronic kidney disease—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. 1 in 3 American adults are at risk for chronic kidney disease. Risk factors include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of African American, Hispanic, American Indian, Asian, or Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. African Americans are almost 4 times more likely than White Americans to have kidney failure. Hispanics are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About Julie Roehm
Julie Roehm is a globally recognized transformation and growth expert, renowned for her strategic vision and customer-centric approach. With a track record of driving profitable turnarounds and revenue growth for public and private companies, Julie's expertise spans diverse industries, including B2B and B2C marketing, digital transformation, and operations. Her ability to strategize and execute successful business initiatives has earned her recognition as a multi-award winning executive and a sought-after keynote speaker. For more information, visit www.julieroehm.com.

