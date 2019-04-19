National Landmarks Light Up Orange For Easterseals' 100th anniversary

Dozens of Iconic Landmarks, Including The Empire State Building, Niagara Falls, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, The LAX Pylons and Honolulu's Aloha Tower, to "Light Up Orange" in Recognition of Easterseals' Impact in the Lives of People with Disabilities

Easterseals

Apr 19, 2019, 07:00 ET

CHICAGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of the nation's most iconic national landmarks will "Light Up Orange" to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Easterseals, which takes place on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Easterseals, the nation's largest nonprofit healthcare organization, delivers life-changing services and provides powerful advocacy for the one in four Americans who live with disabilities today through a national network of 70 community-based affiliates.

Though Easterseals was founded in 1919, its eponymous "Easter Seals" were created in 1934 and affixed to outgoing mail so that individuals and companies could show their support for changing the lives of people with disabilities.

For a modern twist on the Easter Seal, Easterseals invites Americans to capture pictures of the landmarks and share them on social media to celebrate Easterseals' centennial. Participation will support the ongoing work of Easterseals to ensure that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Individuals should tag Easterseals (@EastersealsHQ) and use the hashtag #Easterseals100.

National lightings will be observed from April 18 through April 26. See below for a full list, by market, of national buildings and landmarks that will "Light Up Orange" to recognize the impact delivered by Easterseals in communities nationwide throughout its 100-year history as it begins its second century of service to America.  For photos and/or video of the lightings visit http://bit.ly/EastersealsLightUpOrange.

DATE

BUILDING

MARKET

4/21

Allentown City Hall

Allentown, PA

4/21

The King and Queen Building

Atlanta, GA

4/21

Boston City Hall

Boston, MA

4/21

Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge

Boston, MA

4/21

The Vue Charlotte

Charlotte, NC

4/21

The Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center

Charlotte, NC

4/21

One and Two Prudential Center

Chicago, IL

4/22-26

BOMA/Chicago

Chicago, IL

4/21

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Cleveland, OH

4/21

Cleveland City Hall

Cleveland, OH

4/21

Terminal Tower

Cleveland, OH

4/18-4/21

LeVeque Tower

Columbus, OH

4/22

Daytona Speedway Tower and Fountain

Daytona, FL

4/21

Altoona Water Tower

Des Moines, IA

4/21

Des Moines Financial Center

Des Moines, IA

4/22

Legislative Hall

Dover, DE

4/21

Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge

Fort Wayne, IN

4/21

Aloha Tower

Honolulu, HI

4/21

Houston City Hall

Houston, TX

4/21

Union Plaza Building

Little Rock, AR

4/21

Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles, CA

4/21

U.S. Bank Tower

Los Angeles, CA

4/21

Capitol Records Building

Los Angeles, CA

4/21

Overture Center for the Arts

Madison, WI

4/21

Anthony Falls Bridge

Minneapolis, MN

4/22

Hibernia Tower

New Orleans, LA

4/21

Mercedes-Benz Superdome

New Orleans, LA

4/22

Empire State Building

New York, NY

4/18

Helmsley Building

New York, NY

4/21

The Skydance Bridge

Oklahoma City, OK

4/22

Woodmen Tower

Omaha, NE

4/21

Niagara Falls

Ontario, Canada

4/22

Take Flight Bird Sculpture

Orlando, FL

4/22

Tower of Light/Orlando City Hall

Orlando, FL

4/22

Lake Eola Fountain

Orlando, FL

4/23-24

Ben Franklin Bridge

Philadelphia, PA

4/22

Gulf Tower

Pittsburgh, PA

4/22

Koppers Building

Pittsburgh, PA

4/21

Pittsburgh County Courthouse

Pittsburgh, PA

4/21

Pittsburgh City County Building

Pittsburgh, PA

4/21

Portland City Hall

Portland, ME

4/21

Oregon Convention Center

Portland, OR

4/20-21

Union Street Railroad Bridge

Salem, OR

4/21

San Diego Convention Center Pavilion

San Diego, CA

4/21

Santa Monica Clock Tower

Santa Monica, CA

4/21

Columbia Center

Seattle, WA

4/22

Tampa Airport Main Terminal, Economy and Rental Car Center Stations

Tampa, FL

For more information on Easterseals, visit www.easterseals.com.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS
For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 70 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com

LOCAL MARKET IMAGES AVAILABLE
http://bit.ly/EastersealsLightUpOrange

All images are courtesy of Easterseals and may be used without restriction  

SOURCE Easterseals

