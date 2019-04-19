National Landmarks Light Up Orange For Easterseals' 100th anniversary

CHICAGO, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dozens of the nation's most iconic national landmarks will "Light Up Orange" to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Easterseals, which takes place on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Easterseals, the nation's largest nonprofit healthcare organization, delivers life-changing services and provides powerful advocacy for the one in four Americans who live with disabilities today through a national network of 70 community-based affiliates.

Though Easterseals was founded in 1919, its eponymous "Easter Seals" were created in 1934 and affixed to outgoing mail so that individuals and companies could show their support for changing the lives of people with disabilities.

For a modern twist on the Easter Seal, Easterseals invites Americans to capture pictures of the landmarks and share them on social media to celebrate Easterseals' centennial. Participation will support the ongoing work of Easterseals to ensure that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Individuals should tag Easterseals (@EastersealsHQ) and use the hashtag #Easterseals100.

National lightings will be observed from April 18 through April 26. See below for a full list, by market, of national buildings and landmarks that will "Light Up Orange" to recognize the impact delivered by Easterseals in communities nationwide throughout its 100-year history as it begins its second century of service to America. For photos and/or video of the lightings visit http://bit.ly/EastersealsLightUpOrange.

DATE BUILDING MARKET 4/21 Allentown City Hall Allentown, PA 4/21 The King and Queen Building Atlanta, GA 4/21 Boston City Hall Boston, MA 4/21 Leonard P. Zakim Bunker Hill Memorial Bridge Boston, MA 4/21 The Vue Charlotte Charlotte, NC 4/21 The Wells Fargo Duke Energy Center Charlotte, NC 4/21 One and Two Prudential Center Chicago, IL 4/22-26 BOMA/Chicago Chicago, IL 4/21 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Cleveland, OH 4/21 Cleveland City Hall Cleveland, OH 4/21 Terminal Tower Cleveland, OH 4/18-4/21 LeVeque Tower Columbus, OH 4/22 Daytona Speedway Tower and Fountain Daytona, FL 4/21 Altoona Water Tower Des Moines, IA 4/21 Des Moines Financial Center Des Moines, IA 4/22 Legislative Hall Dover, DE 4/21 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge Fort Wayne, IN 4/21 Aloha Tower Honolulu, HI 4/21 Houston City Hall Houston, TX 4/21 Union Plaza Building Little Rock, AR 4/21 Los Angeles International Airport Los Angeles, CA 4/21 U.S. Bank Tower Los Angeles, CA 4/21 Capitol Records Building Los Angeles, CA 4/21 Overture Center for the Arts Madison, WI 4/21 Anthony Falls Bridge Minneapolis, MN 4/22 Hibernia Tower New Orleans, LA 4/21 Mercedes-Benz Superdome New Orleans, LA 4/22 Empire State Building New York, NY 4/18 Helmsley Building New York, NY 4/21 The Skydance Bridge Oklahoma City, OK 4/22 Woodmen Tower Omaha, NE 4/21 Niagara Falls Ontario, Canada 4/22 Take Flight Bird Sculpture Orlando, FL 4/22 Tower of Light/Orlando City Hall Orlando, FL 4/22 Lake Eola Fountain Orlando, FL 4/23-24 Ben Franklin Bridge Philadelphia, PA 4/22 Gulf Tower Pittsburgh, PA 4/22 Koppers Building Pittsburgh, PA 4/21 Pittsburgh County Courthouse Pittsburgh, PA 4/21 Pittsburgh City County Building Pittsburgh, PA 4/21 Portland City Hall Portland, ME 4/21 Oregon Convention Center Portland, OR 4/20-21 Union Street Railroad Bridge Salem, OR 4/21 San Diego Convention Center Pavilion San Diego, CA 4/21 Santa Monica Clock Tower Santa Monica, CA 4/21 Columbia Center Seattle, WA 4/22 Tampa Airport Main Terminal, Economy and Rental Car Center Stations Tampa, FL

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors and their families. Together, our 70 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development adult day care and more. In schools, workplaces and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at www.easterseals.com

