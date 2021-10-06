National Leader in Online Homebuying Opens New Community in Casa Grande, AZ

In addition to inspired new homes at an attractive price, Paseo at Casa Vista boasts a prime location in beautiful and historic Casa Grande, giving residents easy access to abundant outdoor recreation, shopping and dining in Casa Grande's charming small-town atmosphere, and a convenient location between Phoenix and Tucson.

ONLINE HOMEBUYING PIONEER

A pioneer in online and affordable homebuying, Century Complete boasts a streamlined and modernized "Buy Now" process that makes it easy for buyers to quickly purchase a quality new home online!

Learn more and explore available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CasaVistaCMP.

MORE ABOUT PASEO AT CASA VISTA

Homes from the low $300s

58 single-family homes

Ranch-style floor plans, offering up to 1,880 sq. ft.

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 2-bay garages

Community amenities include open space, walking paths and picnic areas

Model & Sales Office:

2084 E. Velvet Place

Casa Grande, AZ 85122

520.308.6195

Casa Grande Sales Studio:

917 N Promenade Pkwy, Suite 105

Casa Grande, AZ 85194

520.308.6195

MORE OFFERINGS AT CASA VISTA

In addition to offerings by Century Complete at Casa Vista, the company is also now selling homes through its Century Communities brand at The Palms at Casa Vista. Starting from the mid $300s, The Palms at Casa Vista gives homebuyers five exceptional ranch and two-story floor plans to choose from—with each homesite offering an optional Super Garage for recreational vehicles and extra storage.

Learn more about The Palms at Casa Vista at www.CenturyCommunities.com/CasaVistaCCS.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the United States, and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

