National Leaders to Convene in Cajon Valley for Summit on Education Reform

EL CAJON, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the ExcelinEd 2019 National Summit on Education Reform, Cajon Valley Union School District (CVUSD) will be hosting State Government leaders and Elected National members of Congress and the Senate on school tours to see their World of Work/Career Development program in action on November 19, 2019. The National Summit on Education Reform brings the nation's leaders in education policy together to share what works, what doesn't, and what's next in the betterment of education. Summit Chairman Governor Jeb Bush will be in attendance at the Summit to host more than 1,000 legislators, state superintendents, policymakers and advocates at the event in San Diego.

Esteemed guests will be given a firsthand look at Cajon Valley Union School District's innovative educational advancements. CVUSD is at the forefront of realigning public education to meet the demands of life after graduation through personalized education that turns students' interests into attainable career paths. CVUSD offers their 17,500 students in East County San Diego area personalized education and programs that develop students' interests into goals for a career-minded approach through their World of Work initiative. Superintendent Dr. David Miyashiro reflects, "System-wide change in our district is made possible by the courage and forward thinking policies of our elected Governing Board… I'm hopeful that with the national policy makers in attendance this week we can have a broader conversation about aligning public education to the modern world for all American students."

The field trip tour will showcase how CVUSD students are connecting what they are learning in the classroom to their futures and learn how to recognize and leverage their unique strengths, interests and values in the context of careers and life. Beginning with simultaneous tours of Fuerte and Blossom Valley Elementary Schools and ending with a tour of Cajon Valley Middle School, ExcelinEd field trip participants will explore physical and digital resources to experience how World of Work is creating a bridge from student self-awareness to intentional career exposure.

On this field trip, sponsored by The Myers-Briggs Company, national leaders will engage with various CVUSD officials, including CVUSD's Chief Innovation and Engagement Officer Ed Hidalgo, as well as principals, teachers and of course, students.

About World of Work

The World of Work is a comprehensive K-12 curriculum solution aimed at early exposure for students to both self and career exploration in the ever-changing landscape of the global economy. Creating relevance to the real world and enabling students to map their educational goals to their possible future selves will maximize their investment in post-secondary education and set each student on a path to gainful employment. World of Work empowers every child to discover and hone their unique strengths, interests and values needed in the world to nurture happy kids, living in healthy relationships on a path to gainful employment. Learn more here .

About Cajon Valley Union School District

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment; making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit the district at www.cajonvalley.net , and don't forget to follow CVUSD on Twitter , Facebook , YouTube , and Instagram .

