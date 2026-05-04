National Louis University Announces Dr. Eddie Phillips as Next President Amid Historic 140th Anniversary Celebration

CHICAGO, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone moment intersecting a rich legacy with a bold future, the Board of Trustees of National Louis University (NLU) has proudly named Eddie Phillips, Ed.D. as the university's next President. The landmark appointment coincides with NLU's yearlong celebration of its 140th Anniversary, marking more than a century of innovation, access, and leadership in higher education. NLU is currently serving more than 13,000 students annually at locations in Illinois and Florida, as well as online.

Dr. Eddie Phillips

Phillips, who currently serves as the university's Provost and Senior Vice President, will succeed President Nivine Megahed, who is retiring after having served the university for 16 years. As the institution's 12th president, Phillips will inherit a proud legacy that traces back to 1886 when education pioneer Elizabeth Harrison founded the institution to champion teacher education and community transformation through learning.

"As we celebrate 140 years of expanding educational access and driving economic mobility, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Phillips to lead National Louis University into its next chapter of impact," said Ian Ross, Chairman of the NLU Board of Trustees. "He brings the visionary leadership required to advance our core values of innovation and student-centered success."

Phillips was appointed Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs in 2022. He joined NLU in 2021 as Vice Provost of Academic Programs and Accreditation. Prior to joining NLU, Phillips served as Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Kennedy-King College where he led the College's academic operations, student support services, and accreditation and compliance efforts. Phillips has also served in leadership roles at Northern Illinois University, Malcolm X College, and Rush University Medical Center. He holds a Bachelor and Master of Arts in Sociology and Criminology, as well as a Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership and Administration from Northern Illinois University.

"I am deeply honored to have been chosen to lead the National Louis University community at such a monumental point in its history," said Dr. Phillips. "Elizabeth Harrison's founding belief that the right use of individual growth is in the service of humanity still pulses through NLU. I look forward to working with our remarkable faculty, staff, students, trustees, and alumni as we continue to build upon NLU's strong legacy of advancing innovation and expanding opportunity. This will ensure that every learner we serve is empowered to thrive, lead, and shape the futures of their communities."

Phillips takes the helm on August 1, 2026, as NLU actively celebrates its historic milestones through four signature 140th anniversary pillars: The Legacy of Impact, The Future of Education Forum, 140 Acts of Service, and 140 Stories of Impact.

For more details on NLU's yearlong celebrations, visit the official NLU 140th Anniversary Hub.

About National Louis University

National Louis University is a nonprofit, non-denominational university focused on preparing the diverse workforce of tomorrow and widening access to quality educational and career opportunities for all learners. NLU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across a wide variety of fields. Visit nl.edu for more info.

Contact: Lauri Sanders

Phone: (312) 261-3832

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY