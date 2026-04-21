National Louis University to Mark 140th Anniversary

Chicago-based institution to honor its history of advancing bold pathways for learners with multiple events

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Louis University (NLU), the Chicago-based private nonprofit university, today announced plans to commemorate its 140th anniversary. Founded in 1886 by Elizabeth Harrison, a pioneer in early childhood education, as one of the nation's first schools dedicated to training women as kindergarten teachers, NLU continues to thrive thanks to its mission-driven, student-centered approach emphasizing accessibility, personalized support, and career-aligned learning. These efforts—combined with extensive financial aid options and flexible pathways—keep higher education affordable for both traditional and nontraditional students and enable eligible students to graduate with little or no debt.

Throughout its anniversary year, NLU will honor its historic milestones while celebrating its impact and bringing leaders together to advance thoughtful solutions around educational access and excellence through four signature pillars:

The Legacy of Impact - a curated exhibit featuring images, documents, and memorabilia from the NLU archives that highlight defining moments in the university's 140-year journey.





a curated exhibit featuring images, documents, and memorabilia from the NLU archives that highlight defining moments in the university's 140-year journey. The Future of Education Forum - a series of engagements with national thought leaders in both formal and informal settings, exploring the evolving landscape of education and the academy's responsibility to ensure long-term sustainability and relevance.





a series of engagements with national thought leaders in both formal and informal settings, exploring the evolving landscape of education and the academy's responsibility to ensure long-term sustainability and relevance. 140 Acts of Service - a university-wide initiative involving students, faculty, staff, alumni, and trustees, extending NLU's mission into various communities and uplifting the values of servant leadership and volunteerism.





a university-wide initiative involving students, faculty, staff, alumni, and trustees, extending NLU's mission into various communities and uplifting the values of servant leadership and volunteerism. 140 Stories of Impact - first-person accounts illustrating how NLU has transformed the lives of students, faculty, staff, alumni, and trustees, and in turn, enriched families, neighborhoods, and communities.

"This anniversary honors NLU's remarkable legacy while also reaffirming our commitment to its future," said NLU President, Dr. Nivine Megahed. "For nearly a century and a half, we have advanced our mission of inspiring and empowering learners. Now, even as we pause to celebrate the impact of 140 years of education, growth, and access, we look ahead, and recommit to imagining what higher education can and should be – more accessible, more supportive, and more responsive to the world our students will shape," she said.

Across nearly a century and a half, NLU has expanded access to education and advanced students' economic and social mobility. The university has grown from its early childhood education origins to offer a diverse range of programs aligned with workforce needs, with campuses across metropolitan Chicago, Tampa, and online. Innovative, affordable pathways—including the first-of-its-kind Accelerate U workforce development program, providing rapid and affordable training that leads directly to living-wage employment, and the Work Integrated Pathways initiative, enabling students to earn class credit while employed full-time—have helped learners from all backgrounds earn degrees and pursue meaningful careers.

While NLU will celebrate its rich history throughout 2026, the institution remains firmly focused on the future and committed to reimagining higher education to ensure student-centered success through innovation.

"National Louis University has a heritage built on identifying emerging needs and preparing students to meet those needs as innovators, leaders, and advocates for their communities," said Ian Ross, Chairman of the university's Board of Trustees. "As we celebrate 140 years of impact, we continue to invest in the people, programs and partnerships that ensure NLU's mission thrives for generations to come." he stated.

For more information about NLU and its 140th anniversary celebration, please visit: https://nl.edu/140/.

About National Louis University: National Louis is a nonprofit, non-denominational university focused on preparing the diverse workforce of tomorrow and widening access to quality educational and career opportunities for all learners. NLU offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees across a wide variety of fields, serving approximately 13,000 students annually at locations in Illinois and Florida as well as online. Visit nl.edu for more info.

Media Contact: Lauri Sanders

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SOURCE NATIONAL-LOUIS UNIVERSITY