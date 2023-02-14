National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and Rollick Launch New Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index Awards Badging Program

Program Aims to Further Enhance Consumers' Trust, Experience in the Buying Process

AUSTIN, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, the leading technology provider who helps recreational vehicle, marine and powersports manufacturers and dealers find, win, and keep customers, in partnership with the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), the leading trade organization representing the North American recreational boating industry, is excited to announce the launch of a new Marine industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award Badging Program.

The program is designed to create enhanced awareness and visibility for the Marine Industry CSI Award winners among consumers. Award winners will have the opportunity to participate in this program by displaying NMMA-awarded manufacturer and/or dealer customer satisfaction badges on many websites used by consumers, such as brand and dealership websites, during the boat shopping process. The badge proudly displays that a brand and/or its dealers have achieved a mark of excellence in customer satisfaction, instilling more trust and confidence in the buying process.

"The Marine Industry CSI program has been helping brands and dealers improve customer experiences for almost 20 years.," said Bernie Brenner, co-founder and CEO of Rollick. "We recognized that a crucial element was lacking: the consumer's understanding and recognition of the Marine Industry CSI program. Ultimately, our decision to roll out the Award Badging Program in partnership with the NMMA was driven by the belief that customer satisfaction is a crucial factor in buyers' purchasing decisions."

Brands and dealers that win the Marine Industry CSI Award and choose to participate in the new consumer facing Award Badging Program, will receive elevated consumer exposure on their brand and dealership websites, inventory units displayed on dealership websites, and on the GoRollick Affinity Marketplace platform, which reaches 250 million members, customers and employees of Sam's Club, AAA, Progressive Insurance, JD Power, eBay, and most employers in the country.

"This new Marine CSI Award Badging Program will have a positive impact on consumers' trust and confidence in their boat buying experience," said Robert Newsome, senior vice president of operations at NMMA. "We encourage all CSI award-winning brands and dealers to display their hard-earned badges that show their commitment to customer satisfaction and enhancing the overall boating experience."

The Marine Industry Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Program, powered by Rollick, is the largest source of consumer satisfaction information in the marine industry. It was created to raise the bar for boat owner satisfaction and improve the overall customer experience to support long-term growth opportunities for the industry. The program conducts two surveys with new boat and engine customers during the first year of ownership. The first survey is sent shortly after the time of boat delivery, and the second is sent nine months later. Together, the two surveys track customer satisfaction with the product, sales experience, delivery, and service process as well as product quality. Manufacturers manage their participation in the program through Rollick's Aimbase SaaS platform.

Each year, the Marine Industry CSI Awards Program honors participating manufacturers that actively measure customer satisfaction and pursue continuous improvement to better serve the consumer. Award recipients achieve and maintain an independently measured standard of excellence of 90% or higher in initial customer satisfaction over an annual award period. This measurement is based on responses provided by customers purchasing a new boat and/or engine.

To learn more about the Marine Industry CSI and Award Badging Program, please visit www.boatsatisfaction.com.

About Rollick, Inc.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, and finance and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by 120 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io .

About NMMA

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) is the leading trade organization for the North American recreational boating industry. NMMA member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, marine accessories, and gear used by millions of boaters in North America. The association serves its members and their sales and service networks by improving the business environment for recreational boating including providing domestic and international sales and marketing opportunities, reducing unnecessary government regulation, decreasing the cost of doing business, and helping grow boating participation. As the largest producer of boat and sport shows in the U.S., NMMA connects the recreational boating industry with the boating consumer year-round. Learn more at www.nmma.org and get engaged with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Rollick