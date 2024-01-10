Rollick Unveils In-Depth "Future of Buying" Study, Transforming Insights for Outdoor Recreation Vehicle Industries

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rollick, an innovator in outdoor recreation marketing, technology, and market research, is excited to introduce the findings of its comprehensive study, "Future of Buying." This extensive investigation delves into the behaviors of Marine, RV, and Powersports enthusiasts, shaping the future landscape of consumer engagement in the outdoor recreation industries.

"The Future of Buying" study, involving almost 27,000 participants, aims to illustrate the details of consumer engagement with brands and dealers during the shopping and buying process of recreation vehicles, shedding light on the tools, technologies, and resources consumers currently use and are likely to rely upon. This study provides a strategic roadmap for OEMs and Dealers to navigate the evolving consumer landscape, emphasizing the need for transparent communication, personalized approaches, and agility in strategies to build lasting customer loyalty across diverse outdoor recreation categories.

"As we unveil the 'Future of Buying' study to measure the shifts in consumer buying behaviors from COVID, it marks a pivotal moment for Rollick and the entire outdoor recreation industry," said Bernie Brenner, CEO of Rollick. "These insights enable manufacturers and dealers to get an accurate pulse on the shopping preferences of today's buyers. With changing demographics, evolving communication trends, and the dynamic shift towards online interaction, this study empowers us and our customers to navigate the future landscape precisely. At Rollick, we're not just observing the changes but leading the charge in adapting products and strategies that make a difference to brand loyalty and purchase decisions for our valued OEMs and dealers."

To download Rollick's new "Future of Buying" Study, please visit https://solutions.rollick.io/future-of-buying-white-paper, or to schedule a demo, visit https://rollick.io/schedule-demo.

Rollick connects manufacturers, dealers, finance, and insurance providers with in-market consumers in the Powersports, RV, and Marine industries to deliver a seamless customer journey. Rollick's solutions, utilized by over 130 OEMs and thousands of dealers, include new customer acquisition, enterprise lead management, digital retailing, inventory marketing, customer experience/loyalty, and marketing automation. In addition, the company has rapidly built its GoRollick.com outdoor recreational vehicle buying marketplace to include a nationwide network of dealers and an affinity partner network with access to over 250 million high-quality customers, including policyholders of major insurance providers, employees at more than 2,000 top U.S. companies, members of the military, veterans and first responders. For more information, visit Rollick.io.

