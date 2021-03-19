National Moment of Silence and Vigil Mourning Lives Lost in Atlanta Shootings Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asian American communities around the US will gather at 8:00 p.m. ET for a moment of silence and candlelight vigil to mourn the victims to the senseless murders in Atlanta.

Asian American communities across the country are reeling. We Asian Americans are heartbroken for the ruthless murders of 8 people, including 6 Asian American women, in the shootings in Atlanta on Tuesday. We as Asian Americans are terrorized by the incessant racially motivated attacks and hate crimes perpetrated against us. "I've never seen Asian Americans so scared, so angry, and so mobilized. We are not going to be pushed around anymore. That's it," says Haipei Shue, President of the United Chinese Americans (UCA).

We invite the nation to join with us to mourn the lives lost and begin the nation's difficult and belated journey of racial reckoning. Asian Americans must unite as one to rise up and speak up to demand an immediate stop to the string of hate crimes that have plagued this nation.

UCA calls on Asian American communities to hold a moment of silence at home in honor of the innocent lives lost in the Atlanta shootings on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. We ask families across the country to light a candle and pray for the victims and their families.

At the same time, Asian American communities will hold public vigils rolling from coast to coast to mourn for these lost lives in the Atlanta shootings. Over 30 cities will participate in this nationwide event.

The vigil will be live-streamed on social media at https://youtube.com/c/UCASocials.

Founded in 2017, UCA is a nationwide nonprofit and nonpartisan federation and a community civic movement, inspired and dedicated to enriching and empowering Chinese American communities through civic engagement, political participation, heritage sharing, youth development and a greater understanding between US and China for the well-being of all Americans and this world. For more information about the event, please visit www.ucausa.org.

SOURCE United Chinese Americans (UCA)

Related Links

https://ucausa.org

