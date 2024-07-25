NATIONAL NATIVE AMERICAN HALL OF FAME APPOINTS E. SEQUOYAH SIMERMEYER TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Native American Hall of Fame has appointed E. Sequoyah Simermeyer to their board of directors. Simermeyer will work to bring greater awareness to the significant contributions of contemporary Native people by supporting the National Native Hall of Fame and its innovative approaches that help the organization continue to grow its ability to recognize and promote the inspiring stories of tribal leaders and role models.

Simermeyer is the former Chairman of the National Indian Gaming Commission, the federal regulatory body for Indian gaming's over $40 billion industry. He led the federal regulatory perspective on tribal gaming at the national level during significant federal agency regulatory reform, throughout COVID's historic impacts on the gaming industry, amid unprecedented increases in cybersecurity threats to national industries, and during policy formation soon after the Supreme Court of the United States struck down the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992. In his current role as a Vice President for Strategic Partnerships at FanDuel, Simermeyer helps lead FanDuel's efforts to build sustainable commercial relationships across the United States with a focus on promoting economic development that supports tribal sovereignty.

"In the sports world, I would say that we have added a first-round draft pick to our already loaded board of directors," stated James Parker Shield, founder and CEO of the National Native American Hall of Fame.

Simermeyer's professional and academic experience in the field of federal Indian law and policy has made him a respected leader in sustaining tribal gaming's role as a powerful governmental tool for strengthening tribal economic development, as well as tribal governmental capacity to serve tribal citizens. He has advised members of the U.S. Senate, advocating for Indigenous Peoples' rights in international fora, and facilitating a national collaboration project aimed at improving the effectiveness of inter-governmental negotiations and partnerships between state legislators and elected tribal leaders.

"I am honored to have the opportunity to support a national organization with an important purpose—honoring Native American achievement in our modern society," said Simermeyer. "As a Native person and a parent, it is important that we acknowledge the success of Native people and allow those successes to be inspirational stories that instill pride and confidence in future generations who will lift the quality of life for Native people across the nation."

Simermeyer is an enrolled member of the Coharie Indian Tribe in North Carolina. He is also a graduate of Cornell Law School, Vermont Law and Graduate School, and Dartmouth College.

About the National Native American Hall of Fame:

The National Native American Hall of Fame is located on the campus of the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City. Its mission is to recognize and honor the inspirational achievements of Native Americans in contemporary history. The organization also serves as a unique resource for identifying and honoring these contemporary path makers, new heroes, and significant contributors to American society.

In addition to honoring notable achievements of Native Americans, the National Native American Hall of Fame has developed a biography-based curriculum for grades 8-12 and is in the process of publishing a 120-page coffee table sized book to include all current members of the Hall of Fame. The book will be unveiled at this year's induction ceremony on October 5th.

Learn more at https://nativehalloffame.org/.

