National Newspaper Publishers Association, Transformative Justice Coalition and its Partners "Make Good Trouble #10MillionMoreBlackVoters - Arc Of Voter Justice Tour"
Oct 05, 2022, 15:46 ET
WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On, Thursday, October 6, 2022, the Transformative Justice Coalition will host a press conference with its national partner organizations: National Newspaper Publishers Association, Rainbow/Push Coalition, Black Voters Matter, Concerned Black Men of America, Hip Hop Caucus, League of Women Voters and the African American Policy Forum to announce their 25-city Arc of Voter Justice Tour. A citizen's right to vote is their voice and TJC and its partners are inviting everyone to join them as they turn voting into a celebration and travel by bus across the United States. Along the way participants will register to vote and check their eligibility to vote while enjoying good food, music, games, and banned books as we transform voting and the voting experience. This is a free nonpartisan event.
What:
#10MillionMoreBlackVoters Arc of Voter Justice Tour
Who:
Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition
When:
Thursday, October 6, 2022
Where:
National Press Club – Peter Zenger Room – 13th Floor
Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.
For more information, contact:
Lynn Whitfield, Esq.
[email protected]
(561) 856-6757
SOURCE Transformative Justice Coalition
