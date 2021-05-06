National Nurses Day: Assisted Living Locators Offers Discount Franchise Opportunity To Encourage, Honor Aspiring Nurse Entrepreneurs

PHOENIX, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of National Nurses Day, Assisted Living Locators, a nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, announced today it is offering nurses a discount franchise opportunity to encourage and honor aspiring nurse entrepreneurs. Starting in May, nurses will receive a 10 percent discount on the company's initial franchise fee.

"This initiative is our way to say thank you to nurses for their efforts and vital contributions to society," said Angela Olea, Assisted Living Locators Founder and CEO. "During this challenging time of COVID-19, many nurses are considering leaving their jobs due to burnout, overwork, and high-stress levels. Opening your own business and relying on your skills and certifications as a nurse, can be a new, refreshing opportunity. If you're an aspiring nurse entrepreneur, we encourage you to transition your nursing experience into your very own business through franchising."

Assisted Living Locators is a nurse-friendly franchisor with an affordable, low-cost investment and a comprehensive training and mentorship platform, according to Angela Olea. With 140 franchisees in 36 states and the District of Columbia, the company is ranked in Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® and the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest growing private companies.

Olea noted with 77 million baby boomers entering their senior years, there is a much greater need for senior placement services, making it growing industry sector. "That is why it is a good idea for nurses who want to open their own business to consider owning a senior care franchise," said Olea, who is also a Registered Nurse. "We provide an essential service that is continuing to grow."

Olea added that the Assisted Living Locators franchise system enables nurses to branch out from a traditional hospital role to be their own boss, make their own hours, and have unlimited earning potential, all while making a positive impact on seniors in their community.

"At Assisted Living Locators, we have many nurse franchise owners that have successfully made the shift from practicing nursing to running a business, and their nursing skills play a big role in their ability to perform well," Olea added.

Assisted Living Locators Northern Arizona franchisee Ashly Blackwell has been a Registered Nurse for eight years, providing care in local hospitals and home health care in her community. "My love and passion for helping others inspired me to pursue a nursing career," said Blackwell. "And now, with my Assisted Living Locators franchise, my expertise in nursing and senior living options allows me to provide comfort and guidance to seniors and families going through this challenging journey."

Patricia Russell, Assisted Living Locators Washington D.C. franchisee, has 25 years' experience as a long-term care nursing administrator before joining the company. "With my past nursing experience and this franchise opportunity, I have helped many seniors and their families transition back into the community living with dignity and a better quality of life," said Russell.

"With their compassion and dedication, nurses make outstanding franchise entrepreneurs," said Olea. "If you're interested in becoming an Assisted Living Locators franchisee, we encourage qualified candidates to apply as we expand across the U.S."

To learn more about Assisted Living Locators franchising, call 800-267-7816 or visit: www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

SOURCE Assisted Living Locators

Related Links

http://www.assistedlivinglocators.com

