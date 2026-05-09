University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies researcher presents findings on ethical AI in hiring at TCC 2026 Worldwide Online Conference

Dr. Christine V. Marquis examines human oversight, accountability and candidate experience in AI-enabled recruitment

PHOENIX, May 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement and Belonging (CO-WEB) Fellow-in-Residence Christine V. Marquis, DM, presented research on the ethical use of artificial intelligence (AI) in recruitment at the TCC 2026 Worldwide Online Conference. Dr. Marquis' session, "Human by Design: The Influence of Artificial Intelligence and Human Stewardship in Recruitment," was presented April 22 and is based on her doctoral research, supported by a refereed proceedings paper. The study explores how organizations balance efficiency and innovation with ethical responsibility across the hiring process.

The TCC Worldwide Online Conference is an international event convening educators, researchers and professionals to explore emerging trends in digital learning, instructional technology and workforce development.

Key findings on artificial intelligence in recruitment

Marquis' research identifies several critical themes shaping the use of AI in hiring:

Human oversight remains essential in AI-assisted decision-making

Transparency and explainability are necessary to build candidate trust

Bias and misuse risks require proactive mitigation strategies

Candidate experience and personalization are influenced by AI tools

Ethical accountability frameworks support responsible implementation

Escalation protocols and human review points improve fairness in outcomes

The study recommends that organizations adopt clear governance practices, including plain-language disclosures, documented human review of AI-supported decisions and accessible pathways for candidate feedback or appeal.

Research perspective on human stewardship

In Marquis' study, human stewardship refers to the role of individuals and organizations in overseeing, interpreting and governing AI-driven processes to ensure ethical and equitable outcomes. Rather than replacing human judgment, AI is positioned as a tool that requires intentional management and accountability structures.

"Organizations are moving quickly to adopt AI in hiring, but speed without oversight introduces risk," said Marquis. "Human stewardship — including clear governance, ethical guardrails and accountability — helps ensure that innovation supports fairness, transparency and candidate dignity."

About the author

Marquis is a scholar practitioner, researcher and Fellow-in-Residence with the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies' Center for Organizational Wellness, Engagement, and Belonging (CO-WEB), where her work focuses on leadership, workplace wellness and the ethical and organizational implications of artificial intelligence. Her research contributes practitioner-focused insights that address contemporary workforce challenges. Marquis earned her Doctor of Management with University of Phoenix.

CO-WEB supports research and scholarship addressing organizational culture, workplace wellness, engagement and belonging. CO-WEB is part of the Research and Scholarship Enterprise within University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies, dedicated to integrating multidisciplinary research and advancing practical solutions in leadership, organizational wellness and educational technology.

Learn more here about the conference and Marquis' session.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the College of Doctoral Studies

University of Phoenix's College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today's challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College's research program is built around the Scholar, Practitioner, Leader Model which puts students in the center of the Doctoral Education Ecosystem® with experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

SOURCE University of Phoenix