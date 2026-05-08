Why AI investments aren't delivering results: University of Phoenix webinar shares new C-suite insights on turning strategy into workforce impact

Free May 14 webinar explores new research on why AI and workforce investments fall short—and how leaders can better connect skills, strategy and business outcomes

PHOENIX, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Phoenix will host a free webinar, "From AI Investment to Impact: Lessons from C-suite Leaders on How to Deliver Value on AI Investment," on May 14 at 2 pm EST/1 pm CT/11 am AZ. The session will feature leading workplace strategist Jeanne Meister and Jay Titus, Vice President & General Manager of Workforce Solutions at University of Phoenix.

New research highlighted in the webinar reveals a growing gap between AI investment and measurable business outcomes. Despite increased spending, many organizations struggle to translate AI initiatives into impact due to fragmented ownership across HR, IT and business functions.

The discussion will explore C-suite insights and practical strategies to better align workforce decisions, skills development and business goals. The discussion builds on University of Phoenix's multi-year research into generative AI in the workplace, now in its third year, tracking how organizations are moving from early adoption to realizing measurable impact.

Why AI investment isn't translating into business impact

As AI adoption accelerates, many organizations are discovering that technology alone does not drive results. Instead, gaps in workforce strategy, skills alignment and cross-functional coordination are limiting impact.

This growing disconnect is limiting organizations' ability to realize the full value of their AI investments.

"Over the past several years, we've seen organizations move quickly from experimenting with generative AI to making significant investments in it," said Jeanne Meister, founder of Future Workplace and contributor to Harvard Business Review and Forbes. "What this latest research with leaders shows is a turning point: the challenge is no longer adoption—it's execution. Organizations that succeed will be those that connect AI strategy to how work actually gets done, including how people are trained, supported and measured."

Key findings from C-Suite research

Insights from C-suite leaders point to a consistent set of challenges across industries, particularly around ownership, alignment and execution. The session will explore key findings from C-suite research, including:

Why AI and workforce investments are not translating into measurable impact

How fragmented ownership across HR, IT and business leaders slows execution

Where workforce strategies fail to align with business priorities

The role of skills development in enabling AI adoption at scale

What leaders can do differently

Moving from AI investment to impact requires a more integrated approach to workforce strategy. Leaders must align technology adoption with skills development, organizational priorities and measurable business outcomes.

The webinar will outline practical ways organizations can shift from experimentation to execution. Attendees will gain:

A clear view of what is limiting AI and workforce impact

Insight into where organizational efforts are disconnected

Practical strategies to align workforce decisions with business outcomes

Five actionable recommendations and key questions to guide decision-making

Connecting workforce strategy to business outcomes

"What we're hearing from employers is that AI initiatives often stall when they're not clearly tied to workforce strategy," said Titus. "Leaders are investing in technology, but without a clear line of sight into how these tools can drive business outcomes, and the skills needed to best leverage them, it's difficult to see measurable results. This conversation is focused on helping leaders be more intentional about connecting learning to performance."

The webinar will also highlight how organizations are applying these insights in practice, including:

Connecting skills development to AI strategy

Breaking down silos between HR, IT and business functions

Driving measurable outcomes from workforce investments.

The event is free and open to the public. Register here to attend the "From AI Investment to Impact" webinar.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is Built for Real Life. 50 Years Strong. The University innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world through flexible online learning, relevant courses, academic AI pillars, and skills-mapped curriculum for associate, bachelor's and master's degree programs. Active students and alumni have access to Career Services for Life® resources including career guidance and tools. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions

University of Phoenix Workforce Solutions helps companies align employee development to business strategy through skills-based solutions designed to address evolving workforce needs. Its Adaptable Skills Solutions brings together professional development, education savings and AI skills intelligence provided through Skillmore, a UOPX affiliate, to support workforce planning, retention and talent mobility. By combining data, tools and education resources, Workforce Solutions offers practical ways to identify skills gaps, inform workforce decisions and prepare employees for long-term adaptability in a rapidly changing workplace.

SOURCE University of Phoenix