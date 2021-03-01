National Nutrition Month: Assisted Living Locators Encourages Community Members To Make Sure Seniors Get Nutrition Needed During Ongoing Pandemic

PHOENIX, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Each March, National Nutrition Month®, created by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, kicks off to bring attention to the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.

During this month, Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral service, is encouraging community members to check on their seniors, including older neighbors, friends, and family, to make sure they are getting the nutrition they need during the ongoing pandemic.

According to Assisted Living Locators Angela Olea CEO RN, healthy eating and proper nutrition can be difficult at any age; but, for seniors, maintaining good nutrition can be challenging especially during this time."

Olea noted that seniors are experiencing disruptions to services such as adult day programs and senior centers where they may have previously received regular meals. Others don't have access to reliable transportation to go grocery shopping to find healthy foods or may not be able to cook or shop due to physical limitations. "Proper nutrition is even more vital," she explained. "By eating well, they can decrease their risk of chronic heart and diabetes conditions that put you at risk for viruses like COVID-19."

Olea recommends taking these steps to increase access to healthy and nutritious food for seniors in your community to help maintain and improve their well-being, both during the current crisis and beyond.

Offer to deliver groceries to your neighbors, family, and friends who may be facing food-insecurity issues (dropping supplies at the door to maintain social distance). Now is the time to call, text or email your older neighbors and loved ones to see what they might need to eat nutritiously. Let them know you're thinking about them and that you're available to help with preparing meals, should they need it. Don't be afraid to rely on local services for help. Home-delivered meals programs, like Meals On Wheels and Feeding America, as well as local food banks exist to provide support to those who need it and may be valuable options for helping your senior eat healthy. Ask your loved one's doctor to provide meal guidelines based on their condition and needs if they have an existing condition or have recently been discharged from the hospital. Use vitamins and minerals to supplement areas of your loved one's nutrition that might be lacking, according to their doctor's recommendation.

"Many older adults benefit from professional at-home senior care services which can provide a helping hand with meal planning, grocery shopping and cooking, this helps older adults put their best fork forward for every snack and meal," said Olea. "And if your aging loved one needs more help with daily dietary and social needs, consider an assisted living community. Assisted living offers nutritious, often chef-prepared cuisine catered for specific medical conditions and elderly needs."

"Our Assisted Living Locators senior care advisors offer free consultations to caregivers to help families find solutions that ensure seniors eat well and live well," she added. "We offer a variety of fully vetted senior care resources, ranging from a nationwide network of home care agencies to independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities."

If you are a caregiver and would like a free consultation, speak to an Assisted Living Locators Senior Care Advisor at 877-266-7788 or visit www.assistedlivinglocators.com. To learn more about National Nutrition Month, visit www.eatright.org or www.choosemyplate.gov/older-adults.

