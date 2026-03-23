National PACE Association's 2026 Spring Policy Forum Featured Keynote from CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz

Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) Urge CMS Action to Expand PACE Access

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz was the keynote speaker at the National PACE Association (NPA) Spring Policy Forum on Monday, March 23 in Washington, DC.

The Spring Policy Forum convenes hundreds of PACE leaders from across the country to explore initiatives shaping health care delivery, regulation, and payment at the federal and state levels. The meeting provides a unique opportunity for PACE organizations, states, and other stakeholders to engage in meaningful dialogue.

Dr. Oz addresses attendees at the National PACE Association’s Spring Policy Forum in Washington, D.C.

PACE is a long-term care model designed to enable seniors with significant health care needs to live in the community instead of a nursing home. PACE provides all needed health care and other services through an interdisciplinary team of providers operating out of a PACE center. PACE continues to scale—200 organizations now serving more than 90,000 seniors—but millions who could benefit remain without access.

NPA and PACE providers are seeking opportunities to expand eligibility, improve affordability, and streamline enrollment processes to make PACE more accessible to seniors.

"Expanding PACE enjoys broad support because it is cost-effective for taxpayers and families. An alternative to nursing home care, it provides seniors with an opportunity to remain safely independent while reducing the strain on families and caregivers delivering a better quality of life," said Shawn Bloom, president and CEO of the National PACE Association. "We deeply appreciate CMS Administrator Oz's commitment to better care and social support for our aging population and for his recognition of our PACE organization members' essential role in delivering that community-based care."

To meet the growing need, NPA urges further consideration of policy changes to expand PACE access to more communities including modernizing regulatory requirements, streamlining application processes, and supporting state efforts to open new PACE organizations. Expanded access could help ensure that seniors who need long‑term services and supports (LTSS) have timely access to high‑quality, community‑based care.

The National PACE Association (NPA) works to advance the efforts of PACE programs, which coordinate and provide preventive, primary, acute and long-term care services so older individuals can continue living in the community. The PACE model of care is centered on the belief that it is better for the well-being of seniors with chronic care needs and their families to be served in the community whenever possible. For more information, visit www.NPAonline.org and follow @TweetNPA.

SOURCE National PACE Association