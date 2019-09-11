National Pediatric Cancer Foundation Launches "Join Us" Campaign to Fast-Track Cure

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As September shines a spotlight on childhood cancer awareness, the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) is bringing like-minded organizations together to find a faster cure with its new "Join Us" campaign. Cancer is the number one cause of death by disease among children, and 43 kids per day are expected to be diagnosed this year. NPCF, a Tampa-based nonprofit, funds research to eliminate childhood cancer with a focus on fast-tracking less toxic, more targeted treatments by partnering with 24 leading hospitals nationwide.

"We take a truly collaborative approach to ﬁnding cures for all types of pediatric cancer," said National Pediatric Cancer Foundation CEO David Frazer. "Our goal is to fundraise in the same way, partnering with businesses, associations and other nonprofits nationwide to create programs and events – big and small – that make it easy to engage the community and generate a larger impact."

Some of the initiatives that organizations can customize include: Fishing Funds the Cure, where entire fishing tournaments can benefit NPCF or individuals and families can challenge supporters to donate based on the weight of their catch; Fashion Funds the Cure, events that couple exciting fashion trends with the dreams of pediatric cancer patients as they walk down a magical runway; and Brewing Funds the Cure, where craft brewers from around the country create their own IPA brew named Rising Hope that benefits NPCF with every purchase.

Only four percent of the billions of dollars annually spent on cancer research is directed towards treating childhood cancer, and fewer than 10 drugs have been developed for use in children with cancer since 1980, compared with the hundreds of drugs that have been created exclusively for adults.

NPCF has donated more than $21 million to pediatric cancer research since its inception in 1991. Eighty-eight cents of every dollar donated funds research. Charity Navigator awarded NPCF the highest ratings a nonprofit can receive for ﬁnancial health and transparency with a perfect score of 100 percent.

"We hope this exceptional designation demonstrates our ﬁnancial accountability and trustworthiness," said Frazer. "We currently have 14 projects underway including funding 11 clinical trials yielding amazing results and saving children's lives. With the help of our extensive network of partners, we aim to increase the survival rate of children with cancer and lessen the side effects of their treatment."

To learn more and help amplify the work of NPCF through a collaborative partnership, please visit NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

