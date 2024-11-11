National Police Association Endorses the Frank Connor and Trooper Werner Foerster Justice Act (S. 5117)

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Police Association (NPA) announced today its support for the Frank Connor and Trooper Werner Foerster Justice Act (S. 5117), a new federal bill introduced by Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL). This proposed legislation mandates the deportation to the United States of fugitives who have committed crimes in the United States and are currently granted asylum in Cuba. The bill aligns with existing U.S.-Cuba extradition agreements and seeks to ensure that such fugitives face justice on American soil. The bill's text can be found here.

New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster

Among over 90 fugitives believed to be receiving asylum in Cuba is Joanne Chesimard, aka Assata Shakur, listed on the FBI's Most Wanted Terrorists list. Chesimard was convicted of first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of New Jersey State Trooper Werner Foerster and was sentenced to life imprisonment. However, she later escaped and fled to Cuba, where she was granted refuge. Another fugitive thought to be residing in Cuba is William "Guillermo" Morales, a suspect in multiple bomb-related attacks in the U.S., including one that tragically claimed the life of Frank Connor, co-namesake of this legislation.

Under S. 5117, the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Attorney General, would be required to submit an annual report to the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. This report would document ongoing efforts to secure the deportation of such fugitives and verify Cuba's compliance with extradition treaties. The bill also stipulates that U.S. funds earmarked for drug enforcement in Cuba would be withheld until the Cuban government fulfills its extradition obligations.

"Senator Rubio's bill seeks justice for the families of these victims, offering them the closure they deserve and affirming that they have not been forgotten," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director of the National Police Association. "This legislation also sends a powerful message to criminals and the nations that shelter them: the United States will pursue justice for crimes committed against our citizens and law enforcement officers."

The NPA expresses its gratitude to Senator Rubio for introducing this critical bill and encourages other members of Congress to join as co-sponsors to strengthen this pursuit of justice.

