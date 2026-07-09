The National Police Association Endorses the VICTIM Act of 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Violent crimes can be challenging for law enforcement to solve due to forensic backlogs, witness issues, and other unpredictable variables. The national police staffing shortage that began post-2020 is a relatively new factor that has contributed to precipitous declines in clearance rates. The result? A public safety emergency that's claimed countless victims.

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One solution offered is the Violent Incident Clearance and Technological Investigative Methods Act of 2026 (S. 4500), a bill endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA). Commonly known as the VICTIM Act of 2026, it establishes a grant program at the Department of Justice to help state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies improve homicide and firearm-related violent crime clearance rates. The bill was introduced by Sen. John Kennedy (LA), is co-sponsored by Sen. Cory Booker (NJ), and is currently in the Senate Judiciary Committee for consideration; text for the bill is here.

The VICTIM Act of 2026 authorizes $300 million to 360 million dollars in grants for provisions that include detective recruitment, training, and retention; upgraded investigative technologies; victim support; and wellness programs for officers experiencing trauma and stress.

"When violent crimes go unsolved, victims and their loved ones are left without closure or justice, as criminal suspects are free to re-offend. This tragic scenario results in torn communities, quality-of-life issues, and lack of faith in government's effectiveness," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "Holding criminal offenders to account, which begins with apprehensions that serve as a strong deterrent, is necessary to reverse this trend. The VICTIM Act of 2026 provides police with the resources needed to better accomplish this critical goal," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA commends Sens. Kennedy and Booker for introducing the VICTIM Act, legislation that provides law enforcement with resources to deliver justice and closure for victims of homicides and firearm-related offenses. Basic rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness can only be realized when public safety safeguards are in place, which this bill supports. In the interest of the common good, we encourage Congress to pass this bill.

To support anti-crime, pro-police legislation, join the NPA's Call to Action team. Receive email alerts on bills, including which lawmakers to contact.

About: The National Police Association (NPA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting for law enforcement through advocacy, education, and the courts. For more information, visit NationalPolice.org.

Media Contact:

Paula Fitzsimmons

302-469-1765

[email protected]

SOURCE National Police Association