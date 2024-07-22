National Press Club Condemns Prison Sentence in Sham Trial for Alsu Kurmasheva

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the sentencing of U.S. Russian journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, a reporter for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Kurmasheva was sentenced to 6.5 years after a trial held behind closed doors. 

"We are deeply troubled and outraged to learn that Russia has continued its mockery of a case against  Alsu Kurmasheva and sentenced her to more than six years in prison. The sham trial- done completely in secret- underscores that Russia has no case against her."

"Alsu is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime."

"We call on Russia to immediately release Alsu and clear her of any convictions. We call on the U.S. to do everything they can to bring Alsu back to her husband Pavel and her daughters Miriam and Bibi. Further, the State Department must declare Alsu wrongfully detained - now."

