National Press Club: Debra Tice To Attend Opening of Syrian Embassy at 3pm Eastern

News provided by

National Press Club

Dec 16, 2024, 11:18 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 

News Advisory:

Who: Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice, a Polk-award winning journalist, being held in Syria.

What: Will attend the reopening of the Syrian Embassy in Washington, D.C., 2215 Wyoming Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20008

When: 3pm Eastern

Why: Tice wishes to express her gratitude to the new government for efforts on the ground in Damascus to help find their son. HTS have been actively coordinating with NGOs and media who are looking for Austin Tice

Details: The Center for Press Freedom at the National Press Club has been actively supporting the Tice family and Austin's case. They helped plan, organize and fund the Tices recent trip to DC where they held press conferences, media tours, and government meetings including: White House, State Department, Congress, strategy sessions and other activities. They Press Club has worked for many years to support Austin including with a John Aubuchon Award in 2015.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 or [email protected], Director of the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

National Press Club: Guatemala Must Halt Criminal Proceedings Against Juan Louis Font

National Press Club: Guatemala Must Halt Criminal Proceedings Against Juan Louis Font

Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the arrest warrant issued by Guatemalan authorities against...
National Press Club:Statement By Family Of Austin Tice

National Press Club:Statement By Family Of Austin Tice

The following statement by Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, a journalist and prisoner in Syria since 2012, was released today by the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics