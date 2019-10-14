National Press Club Decries Trump Supporters' Offensive Video

WASHINGTON, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club and its non-profit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute, issued the following statement condemning a video shown last week at a meeting of American Priority, a group of Trump supporters, at the Trump National Doral Miami resort. The video shows a fake version of the president assaulting, stabbing and gunning down journalists and his congressional critics.

"A video depicting President Trump in a bloody rampage against journalists and his critics in Congress is a revolting piece of propaganda that has no place in our political discourse. It is an incitement to violence that no American should tolerate. The National Press Club and the NPC Journalism Institute strongly condemn the video and demand an explanation and a denunciation from anyone affiliated with the political conference at the Trump National Doral where it was shown."

The National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™. It represents more than 3,000 reporters, editors and professional communicators worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

Contacts:

Jim Kuhnhenn, NPCJI Press Freedom fellow: 202 264 0783; jkuhnhenn@press.org

John M. Donnelly, NPC Press Freedom Team chairman: 202 650 6738; jdonnelly@cq.com

SOURCE National Press Club

