National Press Club: Family Of Austin Tice Available for Interviews at St. John's Church

The family of Austin Tice – his 17 relatives – are gathering in front of St. John's Church at 16th and H Street NW to pray for the safe return of Austin Tice and to call for the U.S. Government to act to work to secure and protect their son.

Austin Tice has been held in Syria since 2012. He is the longest held U.S. journalist hostage and the only U.S. journalist currently being held overseas. He is a Marine veteran and an alumni of Georgetown University.

