National Press Club: Family of Journalist Austin Tice To Hold News Conference After Dec, 6 WH Meeting.

Event: News Conference with family of journalist Austin Tice, currently held in Syria. This event is a program of the newly formed Press Freedom Center of the National Press Club. The Tices have been invited by the Center to discuss this case and take questions from the press. When: 2:30pm (EDT), Friday Dec. 6 Where: National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, Washington, DC (13th Floor) Who: Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice (Houston, Tx)

Marc Tice, father of Austin Tice (Houston)

Simon Robert Tice, Brother of Austin (Perth, Australia)

Meagan Tice, sister of Austin Tice (Houston)

Naomi Tice, sister of Austin Tice (Houston)

Abigail Edaburn, sister of Austin Tice (London)

Jon Tice- Zeleya, brother of Austin Tice (Houston)

Jacob Tice, brother of Austin Tice (Tacoma, WA)

This is the first time the entire Tice family has been in Washington to advocate for the return of their brother who has been held in Syria since 2012. They have a meeting at the White House at 11am on Dec. 6 and will come to the Club after that for this news conference. During the news conference the Tices will discuss their White House meeting and the current status of the case. This will include new information the Tices have learned about Austin and his situation.

Austin is the only U.S. journalist currently being held overseas. He is the longest held U.S. journalist hostage at 12 years, 4 months. For perspective, the late Terry Anderson was held about 7 years. Austin was in Syria working as a freelance photographer and reporter for McClatchy, The Washington Post and CBS.

In 2023 President Biden said: "we know with certainty that Austin is being held by Syria." Austin is a Marine veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This event is open to credential press and members of the National Press Club. To attend the event please RSVP to [email protected]. Look for confirmation.

Livestream: https://www.press.org/events/tice-family-press-conference.

