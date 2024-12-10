National Press Club: Guatemala Must Halt Criminal Proceedings Against Juan Louis Font

News provided by

National Press Club

Dec 10, 2024, 13:22 ET

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the arrest warrant issued by Guatemalan authorities against exiled journalist Juan Luis Font.

"We strongly demand Guatemala's attorney general's office and the judiciary system stop all harassment against Juan Luis Font, his radio talk show ConCriterio and other journalists in the country.

"Font is a widely respected journalist who has been persecuted by Guatemalan authorities for the last three years, forcing him to leave his home country in 2022 to avoid unjust detention for his work exposing corruption and abuse of power in Guatemala. Font is a friend of the National Press Club and our members have enjoyed getting to know him and the importance of his work while he lived for a time in exile in the U.S. He is currently in exile in France.

"The persecution against El Periódico publisher José Rubén Zamora, La Hora reporter Diego España and many more journalists in Guatemala underscores the animosity Guatemala's judicial authorities have for independent and critical journalism. Journalism is not a crime and Font is not a criminal.

"Guatemala must halt all criminal proceedings against Font and allow him to return home safely."

About the National Press Club

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and, through its Press Freedom Center, is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

National Press Club:Statement By Family Of Austin Tice

National Press Club:Statement By Family Of Austin Tice

The following statement by Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, a journalist and prisoner in Syria since 2012, was released today by the...
National Press Club: Family Of Austin Tice Available for Interviews at St. John's Church

National Press Club: Family Of Austin Tice Available for Interviews at St. John's Church

News Advisory: The family of Austin Tice – his 17 relatives – are gathering in front of St. John's Church at 16th and H Street NW to pray for the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Entertainment

Entertainment

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

News Releases in Similar Topics