National Press Club: Las Vegas Jury Provides Some Justice For Reporter Jeff German

Aug 28, 2024

WASHINGTON, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, 117th President of the National Press Club, on the guilty verdict in the murder of legendary reporter Jeff German of the Las Vegas Review Journal.

"Today's verdict has brought justice for Jeff German, his family and friends and for the entire world of journalism. While we mourn Jeff's loss and the pain around it, we are gratified that a jury listened to the evidence and convicted former public official Robert Telles of planning and carrying out the murder of a journalist at his home. While it is shocking to think something like that can happen in America – a country that touts freedom of the press among its prized liberties – today is proof that our system of justice still backs a free press. It also shows that the journalism community's commitment to truth is stronger than any one person. After Jeff's murder, Washington Post reporter Lizzie Johnson continued and completed one of Jeff's ongoing investigations. Last year both Jeff and Lizzie were honored with the Club's President's Award."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

