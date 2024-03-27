National Press Club: Media Tour On Evan Gershkovich Case At One Year, March 28

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

News hook: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich will reach a milestone of one year in a Russian prison on March 29. In March 2023, Evan was arrested by Russia security services, simply for doing his job as a journalist. He has been wrongfully detained for one year, falsely accused of espionage - a charge the US government and the Journal vehemently deny. His sister, Danielle, will talk about the family's experience since Evan's unjust arrest and how one year is a difficult reminder of the personal toll of his situation. Paul Beckett of The Wall Street Journal will provide the latest on Evan's case and the Journal's efforts to keep his story in the public eye.

BACKGROUND:

In March 2023, Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was arrested by Russia while on a reporting trip and falsely accused of espionage, making him the first American journalist detained in Russia on such a charge since the Cold War. Both the US government and the Journal vehemently deny the allegation. President Biden and news organizations around the world have joined the Journal in calling for Gershkovich's immediate release. Evan's pre-trial detention has been extended several times. On January 26, 2024, a Russian court again extended Evan's pre-trial detention another 2 months, this time until at least March 30, 2024.

Evan's arrest and wrongful detention is an attack on journalism and the free press. Such an attack has consequences not just for journalism and media but for governments and democracies around the world. Without press freedom there is no democracy.

Evan was born and raised in New Jersey, the son of Soviet Jewish emigrés. He graduated from Bowdoin College in Maine in 2014. Before joining the Journal in January 2022, Evan was a reporter for Agence France-Presse and the Moscow Times. He was also a news assistant at the New York Times.

Call To Action:

Show your support for Evan by using the #IStandWithEvan hashtag on social media.

Biographical Information

Danielle Gershkovich is Evan's older sister and speaks out on his behalf, in order to help keep Evan's story front and center. She lives in Philadelphia. She has been interviewed by The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, CNN and NPR and others. In October and December she was part of successful media tour with appearances on Morning Joe, Voice of America, Al Jazeera, Reuters TV and local affiliates in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Portland, ME, and Hartford CT.

Paul Beckett is an assistant editor at The Wall Street Journal, focused on the efforts supporting Evan Gershkovich. He was most recently the WSJ's Washington Bureau Chief and has served in multiple overseas postings, including Hong Kong and India. Paul has spoken publicly on Evan's case extensively, both in-person and on-air.

