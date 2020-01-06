National Press Club Named to The Washington Post's Press Freedom Partnership

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Post announced today that the National Press Club would be one of two organizations added this year to its Press Freedom Partnership, an ongoing initiative that aims to highlight organizations working vigilantly to promote press freedom and raise awareness of the rights of journalists worldwide. Launched in November of 2018, The Washington Post Press Freedom Partnership has recognized leading organizations in the Press Freedom community and provided them with support — including advertising — for their campaigns and messages.

"The National Press Club has earned a reputation for spirited and effective campaigns in support of journalists detained or in trouble," said William C. McCarren, Executive Director of the National Press Club. "Our recent work on campaigns for Jason Rezaian, Emilio Gutierrez Soto and Austin Tice has been especially significant. Through our Press Freedom Team and our non-profit National Press Club Journalism Institute we have also issued timely and important statements, developed coalitions and programs and raised the profile of the Club and our friends and colleagues in the press freedom community."

The National Press Club and the International Press Institute are the latest organizations to be added to the growing list of partners, including the Committee to Protect Journalists, International Women's Media Foundation, James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, One Free Press Coalition, Reporters Committee For Freedom of the Press, and Reporters Without Borders.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists™ with more than 3,000 members. The Club speaks out on press freedom issues and annually recognizes journalists at risk at home and abroad with the John Aubuchon Award for Press Freedom.

