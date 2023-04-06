National Press Club Names Imprisoned Journalist Evan Gershkovich 2023 John Aubuchon Honoree

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is honoring imprisoned Wall Street Journal Reporter Evan Gershkovich with its highest honor for press freedom, the John Aubuchon award.

Eileen O'Reilly, President of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, issued a joint statement announcing the award:

Evan Gershkovich was arrested last week in Russia.

"Journalist Evan Gershkovich has been dedicated and courageous while reporting from Russia during a period of dramatically increased danger for journalists. In an environment filled with risks, he has consistently delivered honest, bold and enlightening news coverage. Evan's journalism is the cause of his unjust detention by Russian security forces. Journalism is not a crime and Evan should not be jailed for his profession — he should be honored for it. We call for Evan to be released immediately and without conditions."

Aubuchon honorees do not simply receive recognition and a prize. By selecting Evan Gershkovich, the Club and the Institute are committing to monitor and support his case and to work toward ensuring his freedom, including his freedom to publish. The Club and the Institute will continue to advocate not only for Evan, but also for all the foreign journalists working from Russia and who had expected that their non-Russian passports would provide them some protection.

Leaders of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones issued the following statements:

"We thank the National Press Club for honoring Evan's commitment to shedding light on issues around the world so the public can make informed decisions. Evan is a distinguished member of the free press, and any other suggestions are false. We deeply appreciate the National Press Club and the National Press Club Journalism Institute for standing with Evan as we continue to demand his release."

Emma Tucker, Editor in Chief, The Wall Street Journal

"Evan is a respected journalist whose reporting provides a unique insight into life in an evolving Russia," said Almar Latour, CEO of Dow Jones and Publisher of The Wall Street Journal. "His unjust arrest deprives readers around the world and in Russia of valuable insights. It's an affront to journalism and should matter to anyone who values freedom. Evan represents the very best of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones and we continue to call for his safe and immediate release."

Past Aubuchon honorees include Maria Ressa, Jason Rezaian, Austin Tice, Marie Colvin, Jamal Khashoggi, Danny Fenster and, last year, Rana Ayyub. The award will be formally presented to Evan, hopefully in-person, later this year at the Press Club's Fourth Estate Awards Gala.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the word's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for Press Freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Contact: Bill McCarren, 202-662-7534 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club