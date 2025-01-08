National Press Club Opens Submission Period for 2025 Journalism Awards

WASHINGTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club is now accepting entries for its prestigious annual journalism awards, which recognize exceptional reporting and storytelling produced in 2024. Click here to enter.

The deadline for submissions is May 5, 2025. Full contest details and past award winners can be found here .

"We're thrilled to once again honor the outstanding work produced by journalists across the country in 2024," said NPC President Emily Wilkins. "These awards are an opportunity to recognize the journalism that informs, challenges, and shapes our understanding of current events, and we look forward to celebrating the incredible contributions made by our colleagues."

New for the 2025 competition, the Arthur E. Rowse Award for Excellence in Examining the News Media has increased its prize to $1,000 and expanded eligibility to include online, print, and broadcast journalism. The award recognizes work that critically examines the role and responsibility of the media in shaping public understanding and holding those in power accountable.

Starting in 2025, we are broadening the scope of eligible entries in our news photography category. News photos submitted to stock photo agencies and published for syndication, in addition to those appearing in traditional news media, are now eligible for consideration. This change reflects the evolving landscape of journalism and ensures a wider pool of talented photographers can showcase their work in our contest.

Some categories will feature cash prizes of up to $1,000 or a one-year complimentary membership to the National Press Club. Entries can be submitted by individual journalists or their employers.

The awards include 15 categories covering a broad spectrum of journalistic excellence, from politics and breaking news to investigative reporting, multimedia journalism, and global affairs. A complete list of categories is available here .

"These awards highlight the essential role of journalists in democracy," Wilkins continued. "They celebrate work that not only informs but also drives meaningful conversations on the issues that matter most. It's inspiring to see the outstanding work journalists do year after year, and we are proud to recognize those making a real impact with their reporting."

Winners will be honored during the 52nd Annual National Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner on Wednesday, Aug. 27, 2025, at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading organization for professional journalists. With a membership of 3,000 individuals representing nearly every major news outlet, the NPC is a vocal advocate for press freedom both in the U.S. and internationally.

Contact:

Kate Helster

[email protected]

202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club