National Press Club opposes President Trump's effort to force disclosure of confidential sources

News provided by

National Press Club

Apr 06, 2026, 20:58 ET

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. today issued the following statement after President Donald Trump's public remarks that a news outlet should reveal its confidential sources or face consequences including jail time:

"President Trump's public suggestion that journalists should be jailed if they refuse to reveal confidential sources is a direct threat to the First Amendment and the core function of a free press.

No president should call for jailing journalists who refuse to betray their sources. The ability to protect confidential sources is essential to newsgathering and to informing the public on matters of urgent national interest. Those protections are at risk when the president tries to bully news organizations to disclose confidential sources.

The government has a legitimate responsibility to safeguard classified information. But that responsibility does not extend to punishing journalists for lawful reporting or coercing them to disclose sources.

Comments like these are not theoretical. They risk chilling constitutionally protected reporting and sending a dangerous signal to those who would seek to undermine press freedom.

Such a curb on the news process is particularly dangerous at a time when the public should be fully informed about the U.S. war against Iran. The public has a right to know, and journalists' work is crucial in fulfilling it.

We urge all public officials to respect the constitutional role of a free and independent press and to refrain from rhetoric or actions that threaten it."

Media contact: Beth Francesco, National Press Club Journalism Institute executive director, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

National Press Club: Rep. Ro Khanna to Address Epstein Files, Economic Inequality at Club Newsmaker April 14

National Press Club: Rep. Ro Khanna to Address Epstein Files, Economic Inequality at Club Newsmaker April 14

Join Congressman Ro Khanna for a Headliners Newsmaker on Tuesday, April 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the National Press Club. This Newsmaker...
Statement from National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. on reports of American journalist Shelly Kittleson's abduction in Iraq

Statement from National Press Club President Mark Schoeff Jr. on reports of American journalist Shelly Kittleson's abduction in Iraq

"The reported abduction of American journalist Shelly Kittleson in Baghdad is alarming and unacceptable. Journalists are not targets and treating...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Advocacy Group Opinion

Advocacy Group Opinion

Domestic Policy

Domestic Policy

News Releases in Similar Topics