National Press Club Rebukes Mexican President for Aggression Toward Journalist

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on acts of intimidation and threatening behavior by President Obrador of Mexico against NY Times reporter Natalie Kitroeff.

"We were shocked that President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador put NY Times journalist Natalie Kitroeff at risk by providing her confidential contact information to the public and making aggressive comments toward her.

"Mexico is one of the most dangerous countries for reporters. Cartels and other criminals frequently intimidate, beat or kill journalists. For President Obrador to weaponize criminal elements against a reporter requires investigation. If any harm comes to Ms. Kitroeff from this incident, the National Press Club will insist on a full measure of justice in this case.

"President Obrador's actions are particularly appalling for their apparent attempt to intimidate Ms. Kitroeff as she and her colleagues prepare to publish important journalism that provided much needed accountability about his own network.

"Going forward President Obrador should make a public apologize to Ms. Kitroeff and her readers at the Times and take the great care in these matters as is expected of a head of state."

