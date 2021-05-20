National Press Club Receives a $25K Grant from Truist Foundation for Help The Heroes

WASHINGTON, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club (NPC) today announced it received a $25K grant from Truist Foundation to support the Club's Help The Heroes campaign, a program designed to support front line medical workers at Howard University Hospital.

"We thank Truist Foundation for their generous donation to Help The Heroes and for their investment in this community," said National Press Club President Lisa Nicole Matthews. "Our heroes at Howard University Hospital need our support now more than ever, and we believe this grant will provide these brave men and women with the comfort they need and deserve."

According to a recent article in The Washington Post, roughly 3 in 10 health care workers say they are burned out by the pandemic and are considering leaving the industry. The goal of Help The Heroes is to support the health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis at Howard University Hospital in a tangible way by providing ready access to freshly prepared nutritious take-home meals.

"Truist's purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities encourages everything we do," said Evelyn Lee, Greater Washington region president for Truist on behalf of the Truist Foundation. "Our health care workers have selflessly put themselves on the line to support some of our most vulnerable, and this is just our way of showing our gratitude to them and everything they do."

Help The Heroes is funded by donations from corporations, foundations and nonprofits. Donations for Help The Heroes go to the National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's affiliated 501c-3. To learn more about Help The Heroes or to make a contribution, please visit: http://www.press.org/hth.

About the National Press Club and National Press Club Journalism Institute

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is The World's Leading Professional Organization for Journalists. ™ The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world. The National Press Club Journalism Institute, the Club's non-profit affiliate, promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

About Truist Foundation

The Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. Established in 2020, the foundation makes strategic investments in nonprofit organizations to help ensure the communities it serves have more opportunities for a better quality of life. The Truist Foundation's grants and activities focus on leadership development, economic mobility, thriving communities and educational equity. Learn more at Truist.com/Purpose/Truist-Foundation.

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, National Press Club

[email protected]

Audria Belton, Truist

[email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club

