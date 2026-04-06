National Press Club: Rep. Ro Khanna to Address Epstein Files, Economic Inequality at Club Newsmaker April 14

WASHINGTON, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Congressman Ro Khanna for a Headliners Newsmaker on Tuesday, April 14, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the National Press Club. This Newsmaker will begin with remarks from Representative Khanna (CA-17) followed by a question-and-answer-session moderated by Club President Mark Schoeff Jr.

This event is open only to National Press Club members & credentialed press. Register to attend here. Registration is essential in gaining access to the club.

Following former Attorney General Pam Bondi's testimony before the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform scheduled for that morning, Khanna will react to Bondi's deposition, it's relevancy to what the public knows of the Epstein files, and how the crimes committed by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell tie to the issues the U.S. faces with economic inequality. Khanna said the "Epstein class" represents something bigger than this criminal case and reveals a system in which the rich and powerful disregard the law and write the rules to benefit themselves.

Khanna will outline an agenda that includes good-paying jobs, health care as a human right, $10-a-day child care, free public college and trade schools and housing, steps he says are necessary to ensure the economic success and independence of every family and community.

On April 14, the oversight committee intends to question Bondi about the DOJ's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. The committee is reviewing the possible mismanagement of the federal government's investigation of Epstein and Maxwell, the circumstances and subsequent investigations of Epstein's death, the operation of sex-trafficking rings, and the abuse of influence to shield criminal conduct. Khanna serves on the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

To submit a question in advance for the speaker, put OVERSIGHT in the subject line and email it to [email protected].

The National Press Club is located on the 13th Floor of the National Press Building at 529 14th St., NW, Washington, D.C. Registration is required for entry.

Press Contact: Cecily Scott Martin, [email protected], 202-662-7525

SOURCE National Press Club