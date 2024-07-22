National Press Club: Rezaians Have Come Long Way Since Arrest 10 Years Ago

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, on the 10th anniversary of the arrest of journalists Jason and Yegi Rezaian in Iran.

"On the 10th anniversary of the arrest of Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and his wife Yegi in Tehran, we want to take a minute to recognize their resilience during their time in captivity and how they have worked since their release to become leaders in a growing movement to protect journalists in trouble.

"The Rezaians have rebuilt their lives. We are happy they have found community here in Washington and at the Press Club. When we first met them in 2016, Jason was not able to speak before a crowd at his own birthday celebration. It was too much. Yegi spoke for them. Slowly we watched them gain strength and act with purpose. They engaged in fellowships. They went back to work. Now they are raising a family.

"They have learned much over the past ten years and increasingly have been able to help others by sharing what they have learned. Yegi works full time for a press freedom organization, Jason writes about press freedom issues for the Global Opinions section of the Washington Post. He has produced an impressive book, a podcast and appears regularly on TV and speaks at conferences. But it is what they do outside of these formal roles that is perhaps most impressive and is less fully understood.

"At all hours of the day and night, on weekends and holidays the Rezaians are on the phone trying to help journalists and others obtain safety, get to the U.S. get settled, get housing, fellowships, jobs and navigate the difficult world of former hostages and exiled journalists. This is not their job. It is their life. Without the Rezaians much of this vital work would not be done.

"The Club is grateful to count Jason and Yegi as important members of our community. We appreciate all the work they have done, both through the Club and the wider journalism community. We look forward to soon announcing other ways we will work together to bolster press freedom in the U.S. and around the world."

