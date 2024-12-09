National Press Club:Statement By Family Of Austin Tice

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement by Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, a journalist and prisoner in Syria since 2012, was released today by the Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club.

"We are watching the events unfold in Syria and seeing families reunited with their loved ones after years of separation. We know this is possible for our family, too. Austin Tice is alive, in Syria, and it's time for him to come home. We are eagerly anticipating seeing Austin walk free and we are asking anyone who can do so to please assist Austin so he can safely return home to our family." - Debra & Marc Tice.

