National Press Club Statement on 2020 Aubuchon Honoree Linda Tirado

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, the 117th President of the National Press Club, on the news that photographer Linda Tirado, the Club's 2020 John Aubuchon Press Freedom Honoree, has entered hospice care as a result of injuries suffered covering the 2020 Minneapolis unrest in the wake of George Floyd case.

"We send our love and admiration to Linda Tirado, a freelance photojournalist who we learned today has entered a hospice in Tennessee. We are also sending some funding to support the costs of her care.

"Ms. Tirado covered the 2020 riots in Minneapolis following the murder of George Floyd. During those riots, Tirado took all precautions trying to hold the line where police instructed, wearing protective goggles and mask against tear gas, which filled the air. During the chaotic action, officers aimed a gun firing 'non-lethal' foam plastic bullets at journalists including Tirado. The projectiles struck several journalists. Tirado was hit in the eye despite her protective goggles. She lost the eye.

"The Club recognized her work with the Aubuchon press freedom award, which carries a $1,000 prize. We did not get to see her until after Covid, when she visited the Club wearing a black patch. She said kids in the airport would ask if she was a pirate. Yes, she whispered, she was.

"Now we have learned that she has traumatic brain injury from the blow and corresponding dementia. While she has battled, her condition has continued to worsen to the point she is at life's end and receiving palliative care. She was 38 at the time of her injury and is now 42.

"Linda sued the Minneapolis Police Department and received a settlement of $600,000 which was mostly absorbed in medical fees. She has been unable to work or earn an income since the incident.

"Linda's husband is doing his best to cover the bills for her care, but they have to support two children as well. We can help out by sending contributions to:

Venmo: Linda-Tirado-3."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With more than 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization, the Club is a leading voice for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

Contact: Bill McCarren [email protected] for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club