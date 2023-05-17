National Press Club Statement On Arrest of Indian Journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi

WASHINGTON, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on the arrest of Vivek Raghuvanshi, a freelance reporter in India.

"We were disappointed to hear of the arrest of journalist Vivek Raghuvanshi in India this week. For more than three decades, Vivek has covered the defense industry in India for media including the U.S.-based Sightline Media Group, publisher of Defense News and Military Times. The charges against him of working with a foreign intelligence service are completely at odds with his well-established professional profile. Vivek has a solid reputation and the respect of his colleagues. We hope his release and these allegations are resolved swiftly and Vivek is allowed to resume his reporting for Sightline Media. Among Sightline journalists is the National Press Club's 115th President, Jen Judson."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major news organization and is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of The National Press Club.

