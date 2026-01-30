National Press Club Statement on Arrest of Journalist Don Lemon

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Press Club President Mark Schoeff, Jr. today issued the following statement:

"The National Press Club is deeply alarmed by the arrest of journalist Don Lemon by federal agents Thursday night in Los Angeles while he was covering the Grammy Awards.

Jailing a journalist for doing their job is dangerous — not only for press freedom, but for the public's right to know. When reporters risk arrest for documenting events of public interest, the result is fewer witnesses, less accountability, and a more uninformed public.

Mr. Lemon's arrest is linked to his reporting during a Jan. 18 protest at a Minnesota church that included speaking to the pastor, members of the church and protestors. Mr. Lemon was simply practicing the core elements of constitutionally protected journalism: documenting the protest and providing context for the actions unfolding before him. He has stated he was not part of the demonstration.

A magistrate judge previously declined to sign a criminal complaint related to that reporting, yet Mr. Lemon has remained subject to federal enforcement.

The National Press Club is also concerned by reports that other independent journalists may have been detained in connection with this coverage. If confirmed, such actions would signal a troubling pattern of targeting journalists for newsgathering.

Journalism is not a crime. Arresting or detaining journalists for covering protests, public events, or government actions represents a grave threat to press freedom and risks chilling reporting nationwide.

The world is watching closely, and the implications of this case extend far beyond any one reporter.

The National Press Club will continue to monitor this matter closely as more information becomes available."

